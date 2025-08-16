Employee Was Treated Like Dirt During His Internship, So He Left Them With A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Sometimes, hard work and loyalty still aren’t enough to earn respect.

Imagine working really hard at your job, but your boss is horrible and doesn’t appreciate anything you do. Would you still do your best, or would you try to make the boss’s job harder?

This man moved from southern Europe to the north and sacrificed a lot of things to be able to find decent work.

He worked hard and did his best, but his toxic manager belittled him.

So when it was time for him to go, he decided to leave them with a taste of the work he always did alone.

I’ve been your donkey for months, now you’re going to drag that stuff When you come from the south of Europe and you have a good degree… Usually, you’re still pretty much screwed economically speaking. For this reason, I moved to a northern country. Sacrificing job offers, a relationship, and even being with my ill mother. Just for a paid internship supposed to be an entry position.

Well, the only thing I learned is that crappy people are everywhere. The company itself is okay, people in the office are cool, and the job is nice. But my direct manager is an old, misanthropic Dutch hag that everyone hates. She’s been encrusted in her position for over 20 years.

She also has an assistant. This 40-year-old Ukrainian comes from a very rich family but managed to pass as a refugee to get money and housing from the state. Anyway, I try my best. I work my butt off, and I always try to improve. Just to be constantly scolded and demeaned.

Eventually, I started doing what they wanted without questioning anything. Even that wasn’t enough. The more time passed, the more they mobbed me with crappy activities and isolation. They gladly admitted this in a meeting, which made the upper levels pretty upset.

Long story short, they’re probably letting me go. It’s an internship, so no protection. But at least I got a little satisfaction. I saw the old hag dragging a big pile of cardboard under the sun. She couldn’t count on me anymore to do the heavy job.

That task is now waiting for them all summer. I also deactivated all the electronic tools. It will take a while to get them back online. Enjoy some physical labour, jerks!

Mistreat the help, and you might end up doing all the work yourself.

