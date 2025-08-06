Man Witnessed A Gambler’s Hot Streak In Vegas, And Then Watched How He Maliciously Complied With Security’s Challenge

Some people don’t know when to quit, especially when alcohol and gambling are involved.

Imagine being on a winning streak in Las Vegas when security comes over and asks you a question to find out how drunk you are. Would you answer the question, or would you turn it into a joke?

This man was playing Blackjack at a table in Vegas.

One drunk guy was winning big and acting really annoying, so security had to step in and challenge his basic knowledge.

What we have here is a failure to communicate… I was at a Blackjack table in Vegas. Vegas is tolerant of drunks, and so am I. Being an annoying drunk guy in Vegas is a high bar to clear. This guy did.

A drunk guy at this man’s Blackjack table was approached by security.

He kept running his mouth. He was also running a good string of luck and cashing in. Security came over. They asked him to say the alphabet, starting with “M.”

He responded to the security’s challenge with an unexpected answer.

Lucky Drunk guy’s luck ran out. He slowly turned to the guy, half questioning him. And very slowly said, “Malphabet?!”

Alcohol really turns confidence into comedy.

