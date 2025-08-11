Management Ignored One Server’s Repeated Complaints About A Creepy Cook, But When She Took It To HR, Everyone Started To Turn Against Her

Some jobs come with more than just tasks to check off your list — they come with tension, rumors, and power imbalances.

So when one young server rejected her coworker’s inappropriate advances, she didn’t expect things to quickly spiral out of control once she reported him.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for reporting my coworker and manager to HR? I (20F) work as a server and sometimes a cook in a chain restaurant. I worked there for about 3 months when a new employee (26M), Adam, began working as a cook and I trained him. He and I got along very well and I considered us friends.

So when Adam approached her romantically, she let him down easy and they both got on with their lives.

About a month later, he confessed his feelings for me and I let him know that I was flattered but uninterested, as I already have a boyfriend. He understood and was very respectful. We remained friends even though he was still flirty with me.

But regardless, other employees began to spread rumors about the two.

Around 6 months into this job, another new guy, James, began working there. He was an older guy, about 60, and didn’t realize some things were inappropriate to say, so he was constantly offending people. A rumor started going around about Adam and me dating, which we quickly shut down, but James, being James, didn’t get that it was untrue. One day, Adam was about to leave his shift when I was starting, so I took over his station. He had marked an order as done and didn’t tell me nor complete the order, so about half an hour later they were asking for the order.

James just wouldn’t let it go.

I realized what had happened and made some comment about how that must have been Adam, since I wasn’t even there when that order was sent through. James then said Adam does whatever he wants because we’re “screwing,” and after I told him to stop, he repeated it several times. I got upset and reported it to the manager, since that was technically harassment.

The manager, of course, was no help to the situation.

The manager (we’ll call him Ron) said that was inappropriate and would discuss it with him. They talked a little bit later and walked out of the office practically arm in arm, laughing together—so this immediately irritated me.

So needless to say, James continued being awful toward her.

I brushed it off, but for the rest of the shift, James was staring at me, making comments under his breath, and he kept kind of following me around. I told James to stop. He didn’t. I told my manager again and he just let me go home early because I was upset. Every shift I worked with James after that, he would act the same—kind of threatening, leering, and being uncomfortably close. I talked to my store manager, Sam, and let him know the situation.

She had hope this would turn the situation around, but yet again, she was disappointed.

He informed me no write-up was given, nor was any sort of manager’s report written, and he didn’t even know about the situation before that. I felt good after talking with Sam because he made me feel like James would have consequences—but still, nothing was done.

So finally, she decided to escalate it to HR.

After this, I reported it to HR because I felt unsafe and dissatisfied with the situation. Both managers were required to undergo safety training, and James was moved to dish, which he didn’t like, and ended up quitting shortly after.

Now everyone’s upset with her.

My other coworkers think I was wrong for going to HR, and I feel I might have been after James quit. I’m not sure. AITA here?

All she wanted was to feel safe at work.

What did Reddit think?

These men deserved every single consequence that came their way.

Sometimes, in toxic work environments, your only ally is yourself.

In this reader’s eyes, everything played out exactly as it was supposed to.

These men were given more than enough chances to correct their behavior.

Reporting him was the right thing to do, no matter what anyone else thought.

She stood up for herself when no one else would, even if it meant standing alone.

