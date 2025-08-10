Manager Insists That Employee Hire One Specific Person Even Though She’s Not Qualified, And It Didn’t Go Well When He Did

If you were in charge of hiring, and your boss told you to hire someone who wasn’t qualified for the job, would you do it, or would you insist on hiring someone else?

In today’s story, one person is faced with this decision but ends up giving the boss what he wants.

Only, it doesn’t work out the way the boss had hoped.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Hire Her, No Matter What. As you wish. I am part of a small hiring team at my workplace and I take my position very seriously. Sometime ago we were looking to fill a key role that required someone sharp, organized, and ready to work under pressure. We had a solid shortlist after several interview and then my department supervisor pulled me aside. He told me, flat-out, to hire one candidate in particular. Not because she was the best fit but because he wanted me to. I later heard through office rumors that she was an “almost-girlfriend,” basically Someone he had a thing for and was trying to impress.

He resisted hiring her, but the boss insisted.

He said I should but just make it work and he will take the heat if needed. I refused at first, showing him her results of the interview. She was one of the least ranked. She was late to the interview, vague answers, couldn’t explain basic industry terms. But he wouldn’t listen and said it was a direct order.

She really wasn’t a good employee.

So, I did exactly what he asked, I hired her. Gave her all the support I could. Even offered extra onboarding help. Within a month, she accidentally sent a confidential client file to the wrong company. Then she once approved a purchase order for 10x the budgeted amount because she obviously didn’t read through all those numbers. It was from one wrong to another. We lost a major client over the email slip. Another pulled back on their contract due to delays on her end.

Upper management wanted answers.

When upper management started asking questions, my manager tried to dodge responsibility. But HR already had the hiring records. I made sure all instructions including his were documented which was intentionally incase a situation like this came up and it did. He was reassigned within the quarter. She quietly disappeared not long after. Turns out, hiring your crush isn’t as cute when the company starts bleeding money.

That didn’t go well! He really should’ve asked her out instead of forcing someone to hire her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares a similar story, but this person was hired for a different reason.

Another person points out that the boss isn’t to be trusted.

Here’s another story about working with your crush.

And this is why the manager didn’t get fired.

A manager shares their perspective.

That manager really messed up.

It probably won’t be the last time.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.