Managers Treated Employees Poorly, So An Employee Got Into The Computer System And Messed Everything Up

When are managers gonna realize that people don’t like to be yelled at and berated at their jobs.

And if managers keep that up, they’re eventually gonna lose all their good employees.

Check out what this worker did when they got fed up with how things were going at the clothing store where they worked.

Start now!

Mall store revenge. “Many years ago I worked for one of the mall clothing chains over the holiday season. The computer said how many items were on the floor and told you how many would fit on the shelves so you could grab everything in one go. Seems like it would make sense. But there were two problems. One, the system thought you could put 3-5 more things on every shelf than you could possibly shove into the slot or pile on a table before it made a mess. If you didn’t wedge them in then you got yelled at by management.

Hmmm…

If you showed them that it didn’t fit, they yelled at you for being stupid. When a customer inevitably tried to grab one thing and the entire stack exploded on the floor, management would find you and yell at you. Second, the guns were always wrong about on floor stock. Somehow, they were often under count. So you were adding MORE stuff that could never fit. Causing more berating. One day, after being yelled at in front of everyone just before the store opened by the stock manager, my blood was boiling and I walked into the service hallway, still holding one of the guns. I wanted to smash the thing but then started poking around.

Well, that’s interesting…

Found out there were no protections on any of the functions. I could tell it to reset any item to any amount, so I set the shelf sizes to manageable amounts. Suddenly everything fit for me, the numbers worked, and I had two days without being berated while everyone else was getting chewed out. Managers never complimented my turn of fortune. Then I started helping out the other temps. Eventually I noticed that the managers were intentionally screwing with the inventory counts, shelf sizes, etc, and yelling at people for changes they made while they were walking from the store room to the floor.

It was GO time!

I’d had enough. I also knew where the master reset on the gun was. One very busy Saturday I dug through the menu to the master reset for the entire floor. Let it sit at that screen and waited for more inane yelling, which didn’t take long. I hit “okay” as I was talking to a customer. It was amazing. The other temps were being told to bring out the entire stock room, and because of the “positive reinforcement” of “the computer is ALWAYS right” they started carting massive piles of clothes and trying to shove them in. I felt bad because one of the younger girls was crying, but still worth it. The managers were losing their minds because apparently it also reset a bunch of other stuff I didn’t know about in the system, including return inventory getting screwed up/lost. Not really sure what happened there but they had to print receipts for a few days and manually reconcile them. They treated us like morons and didn’t think it was possible one of the temps could be responsible. Everything had to be re-inventoried, we got some juicy OT, the managers didn’t have enough time to screw with the counts, not as much yelling as usual. The day after after Christmas we were SLAMMED with returns and the managers were 10x worse than normal. They were literally bringing the temps in the back one-by-one to scream at them. I overhead the stock manager taking about letting me go after my shift was over. I knew they wouldn’t keep me on permanent, but was hoping for at least one more paycheck.

Let’s do this one more time…

Ten minutes before my shift was over, store packed 100s of returns processed, I queued up the reset, stock manager asked me to join him in the back, and as he was smiling and walking me to the store room I hit the reset, put the gun down when we got in back. He screamed at me for my bad attitude, poor performance, etc, then told me to punch out for my last time. I punched out, the panic began as I walked out of the store. Said nothing, failed to conceal my smile, and never went back.”

Take a look at what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader asked a question.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

They caused mass chaos in that store!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.