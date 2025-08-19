His Older Siblings Think He’s A Bad Influence, So They Don’t Want Him Around Their Children
Imagine growing up with siblings who are more than a decade older than you. If they criticized you since the day you were born and wanted nothing to do with you, would you keep trying to be on good terms with them, or would you eventually decide to give them what they want and stay away?
In today’s story, one man is so over the way his older siblings treat him, and he has given up. He has decided to stay away from them, but his parents think that’s the wrong decision.
Read on to see if you agree.
AITA for giving my siblings what they want by refusing to spend time around them and their kids?
I’m (20m) 12 years younger than my sister and 14 years younger than my brother. And I remember them always disliking me.
I’m 100% their full bio brother. My parents are my bio parents.
That is something I used to ask myself but dad and I did 23&Me to alleviate my fears of that.
What my parents think is my siblings were jealous of me when I was born and extended family believe the same. They never seemed that excited and they used to act like I was so crazy and wild and out of control.
The older siblings said some pretty mean things.
They even said stuff about me being impossible to control when nobody else was around.
But they were never alone with me.
They avoided me when I was a kid and moved out while I was still young. But I was maybe 10 when they talked about me being a terror as a little kid.
They even called me a monster and said I almost put them off having kids.
The siblings are still mean to him.
Our relationship never changed.
They ignore my birthdays, they ignored my graduation, they didn’t invite me to their weddings or baby showers. And they have said in group chats repeatedly that they don’t want me around to be a bad influence to their kids. That they don’t want their kids to be wild little monsters like I used to be.
Everyone has called them on their nonsense but they say they will not let me influence their kids.
His siblings are the only ones who think he was a crazy, wild kid.
Nobody else has ever complained about me as a kid like that.
At school I was considered too quiet and shy and teachers struggled to get me social or willing to speak in class.
Friends even said I was the quietest and they have zero idea where this comes from.
He has decided to give his siblings what they want.
But after years of hearing it, having them avoid me and saying they don’t want me around their kids, I have decided I won’t be and that anything they attend I will miss so I don’t have to spend any time around them or their kids.
The rest of my family tells me I shouldn’t do that because my nieces and nephews deserve to know me. But it’s more of a headache than it’s worth and there’s no saying we’d be allowed to even say hi to each other.
My parents went nuts on my siblings over this and said how disgusting their treatment of me has always been. They told me my siblings are in the wrong and I should just ignore them.
But it feels like too much nonsense to tolerate. So why not give my siblings what they want and live a more peaceful life. AITA?
His siblings don’t want him around, so he doesn’t want to be around. It seems that the siblings owe him an apology if they change their minds.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
The siblings are the problem.
This person offers a suggestion.
He shouldn’t cut off his whole family.
This person has a suggestion of what to tell his family.
This person can relate to OP’s situation.
It must be hard to have siblings who hate you so much.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.