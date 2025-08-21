Micromanaging Boss Requests All Communications Cross Her Desk, So She Ends Up With Hundreds Of Screenshots

Sometimes, when you’re under a microscope, the best revenge is following the rules to a T.

If your boss asked to see all of your communications with a client, would you push back, forward the communication, or find a creative way to make the boss change their mind?

Read how one Redditor’s toxic workplace request results in an overwhelming amount of screenshots.

See the story below to learn more.

You want all my correspondence? Had a narcissist GM. I was in a a senior role in a small company. The GM hounded staff and expected me to join in, while I did my best to protect them.

But of course, the pattern didn’t end when there was a staff turnover.

After [a] huge staff turnover, it was my turn to be the target. One of my tasks was to [liaise] with our agents in China. We had a multitude of manufacturing projects under way from initial design to shipping.

I’d communicate with the agents via WeChat, which is similar to Whatsapp. And, because I’d been working with the agents for a while, when we were talking about projects there would be side chats about the weather or holidays or family.

And the OP’s boss wanted to see ALL of it…

Now, I was under the microscope. The GM demanded I share ALL my communication with her. I have no idea why, but I did exactly what she said. I took a screenshot of each message sent or received separately and sent it to her via Slack. Our conversations were not very exciting, but I made sure to send her each and every message.

So, this worker was thorough with their screenshots.

A simple conversation, like the following, would be 10 separate Slack messages. I made sure to get the name and time stamp, so she could see exactly what I was doing. Hello / Hello, how are you / I’m good, how are you going? / Great! Things are busy / Oh, here, too! / I’m looking forward to the weekend / Do you have plans? / Nope / Just relaxing? / Yes ✋🏼 Obviously, relationships are important in business, so I made sure I was extra chatty, and in the interests of efficiency kept the messages as short as possible.

And this resulted in hundreds of screenshots.

The first day, I’d sent her several hundred messages on Slack within a couple of hours, even sent her “haha” and Emojis. The next day, she told me she didn’t need to see all my correspondence after all.

Was this worker taking the boss’ instructions too literally, or did they do the right thing? Let’s read what other Redditors are saying in the comments.

Commenters loved that the OP took her at her word.

People also recommended not translating anything next time.

Others wished the worker had left it all in Chinese.

And finally, one user brought up how unlawful disclosing private communications is.

This boss was out of line.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.