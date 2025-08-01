Mom Moved On Fast After Dad’s Passing, So Daughter Refused To Smile Through The Wedding

This 16-year-old lost her dad just last year—but her mom found new love in record time and expected everyone to celebrate the “new family.”

AITA for not going to my mom’s wedding? My dad died in April 2024. My mom started dating her husband 8 months ago and it was so hard. She told me she was dating and then when she got serious with him. It took less than a week for her to introduce him to me after she told me they were serious and then he moved in. I (16f) hated it. He told me he was so excited to be a dad and how he always wanted kids but never had them.

My mom told me it would be so much easier with someone else to keep us going and I told her it was all too much and too fast for me. She told me it was ridiculous and life moves on after people die. She told me dad wasn’t coming back so we should be glad Jared (her husband) wants the two of us. They weren’t engaged for very long and most of the time they were Jared was trying to plan something for me and him at the wedding and I said repeatedly I didn’t want that but mom was like that would be so nice. It will be like a real family and it’ll show how it’s not just them getting married but me getting a new dad and Jared getting a daughter for the first time ever.

In the two weeks before the wedding I tried to stop all the plans for something special between me and Jared. I could never figure out if it was a dance they were planning or if they wanted some like big photographed hug and speech or something but I didn’t want either. I didn’t want him to touch me at all. I said that but nobody listened. So the night before the wedding I said I wasn’t going and nobody believed me. But then I refused to get ready and I refused to go with them. I stayed in bed until they were gone and a couple of hours more and then I went to see family (dad’s side) to talk about things.

My mom and Jared were upset and I expected that. But when I didn’t regret my decision not to go it was like my mom went from ignoring how I felt to acting like it was a burden or like I had so much time to get over dad being dead. It’s just over a year. Not even a year and a half yet. That’s hardly any time at all. Jared made it seem like I agreed to the special moment stuff with him too and did it to make a fool of him or embarrass him by not showing then. Even though I told him I didn’t want to do it just as many times as I told mom.

Mom asked me why I had to ruin her wedding and why I couldn’t be happy for her. She said I should be celebrating her happiness if nothing else and instead I made it all about me. AITA?

Grief doesn’t follow someone else’s timeline—and forcing a child to pose for a “happy family” photo won’t make their pain disappear.

