Her Niece Tried To Ruin A Little Boy’s Birthday Cake So She Scolded Her, But Now The Girl’s Mom Is Mad

Birthdays are meant to be special, especially for young children.

Imagine having a birthday party for your young child, but before the birthday kid can blow out the candles on the birthday cake, a party guest tries to ruin the cake. Would you scold the guest, or would you try to ignore the situation?

This woman was excited to celebrate her 7-year-old son’s birthday, but her niece tried to ruin his cake.

She scolded her niece, but her sister, the little girl’s mom, got really upset.

Telling my niece she is not more special than anybody It was my son (7M)’s birthday. He loves cats a lot, so we got him a cat-shaped cake for his birthday. Then came my niece before the time for the candlelight blowing. She spoiled the cake.

Last year, at my son’s birthday, she also came and blew the candles before my son could. So this time she spoiled the cake. Then I stopped her, only for her her mummy to say: “She can do anything she likes. She is very special.”

So I told her, being special doesn’t mean you have to ruin other people’s joy. You are not more special than any other person. My sister, her mother, took offense that I said that to her.

Now, she is angry at me, saying I shouldn’t have said that to her daughter. AITA for trying to let my niece know she isn’t special when she only spoils people’s things and steals people’s moments?

Ruining a little kid’s birthday cake (or anyone’s birthday cake) is not okay.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Teaching kindness is better than teaching entitlement.

