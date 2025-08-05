Mother Found A Tick On Her Toddler’s Scalp, So She Sealed It In A Bag And Vowed To Make It Sit For Years

Parents have a special kind of rage when it comes to anything that threatens their child.

So, what would you do if you discovered a tick latched onto your toddler’s head? Would you destroy it immediately? Or would you make it suffer for ever touching your child?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and decides the tick must pay.

Here’s what happened.

I found a tick on my toddlers scalp I found a tick on my toddler’s scalp, so now it lives double-bagged in two Ziplocs clipped to my fridge door. I watch it get weaker and weaker. Sometimes, I even press on it to see if it still moves.

She’s not really sure how long the tick will suffer.

I wonder if I’m a monster, but how dare it try to get my precious baby. My husband wanted to add the tick I found on my scalp to the bag, but I wouldn’t let him because then I wouldn’t be able to keep track of which tick I wanted to really suffer. The internet says dog ticks can live for up to two years without a host, so I really haven’t decided how long this will go on for.

Yikes! Don’t mess with this mother!

