Mother Shut Down Her Teenage Son’s Noisy Summer Workouts, So He Lost A Healthy Outlet And She Sparked A Heated Household Debate

Being a parent sometimes means making unpopular decisions, but not all of them are fair.

Her teenage son’s summer workouts turned into a power struggle over volume, but she might’ve taken his punishment too far to prove a point.

Now she’s conflicted about whether she was right to prioritize her daughters’ sleep schedule over her son’s social time.

AITA For Banning my sons friends from coming over? I (42F) have three kids: 7F, 10F, and 13M.

My son and his friends, at the start of the summer, came over 3–4 days a week in the morning (like 10–10:30?) to weight lift.

But soon the mom grew concerned about the volume.

I had no problem with it, but after a couple of visits, they started getting loud—yelling, playing loud music, etc. I told them to calm it down because my daughters are usually still asleep by then and it wakes them up.

So after he disobeyed, she ended up shutting the whole thing down.

His friends had no issue with it, but my son did and kept doing it. After another warning or two, I told him since he wouldn’t stop acting up, his friends couldn’t come over. Of course, he was mad, but he got over it in a day or two.

Her spouse doesn’t agree with how she handled it, and now she wondered if she took it too far.

My husband thinks that I was too harsh solely because of the fact that 10 a.m. is “past” quiet time. But my house isn’t an apartment complex, and “quiet time” is when I want quiet time to be. At least that’s how I feel. AITA?

There’s a fine line between discipline and rigidity.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this mother is focused on the wrong kid entirely.

Sleeping in does come with its trade-offs.

She should show a little leniency with her kids — it is summer, after all.

This commenter thinks this mom should be doing everything she can to encourage an active and social lifestyle for her son.

At the end of the day, not all silence is peaceful.

