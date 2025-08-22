National Parks Management Cracks Down On Bathroom Signage, So One Employee Finds A Funny Loophole

Sometimes, you’ve gotta get creative.

Public bathrooms commonly have some way of indicating whether they’re for men, women, gender neutral or a large family or companion bathroom. Without some sort of signage next to the bathroom door, there might be chaos.

What would you do if management told you to remove the sign on the women’s bathroom door?

Read how one Redditor recalls a friend’s story about public restroom signs, and how they got creative about it all.

See the story below to learn more.

Signage not allowed? Fine. I’m forwarding this from someone who works in Yosemite National Park. He manages a building which houses staff, both male and female. There’s only one restroom in the building (long story), with two stalls. As one might imagine, not all men who use stalls keep them in a condition that women would care to confront.

And so, the building manager decided to put signage on either door of the restrooms…

So, this building manager taped the astrological sign for Mars (a circle with an arrow coming from it at a 45 degree angle to the upper right) on one door, meaning that that stall is for men.

He taped the astrological sign for Venus (a circle with a plus sign coming out from the bottom) on the other door, meaning that stall is for women.

But Yosemite leadership had something to say about that…

Again, as one might imagine, Yosemite is a hot mess: not only because they’re way understaffed and swamped with visitors, but also because of arbitrary rules from…above, shall we say. A month or so ago, he was advised that the “women” sign, but not the “men” sign, must come down. He complied.

So, the manager followed the rules — but with a twist.

But, then, in its place he put another, identical, “men” sign, but with a red circle over it and a diagonal red line through the circle. Mission accomplished.

What does Reddit think of this genius hack? Let’s read the comments below to see what everyone else is saying.

One Redditor spit the truth about women’s bathrooms.

Another commenter had to make a pee joke.

Another reader summarized the sentiment simply.

And finally, one Redditor brought up another example we could all learn from.

The building manager really showed leadership with this genius hack!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.