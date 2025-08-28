New Research Identifies Six Likely Relatives Of Leonardo Da Vinci Living Today

Leonardo Da Vinci is one of the most famous people ever to live. He is best known as an artist, but he was also a scientist, inventor, and much more. When it comes to polymaths, Da Vinci is the name that stands above them all.

While the concept of DNA was not known back when Da Vinci was alive, it is being used today to try to learn more about the life and times of this historical figure, and possibly even identify people today who are distantly related to him.

The Leonardo DNA Project has been working for years on compiling as much information about Da Vinci as possible, and they have put together an incredible family tree that goes back almost 700 years, 21 generations, and includes information about more than 400 individuals. Perhaps most interestingly, six of those individuals are living today.

Nobody in this family tree is a direct descendant of Da Vinci, as he had no children. At least none that anyone is aware of. Unlike Da Vinci, however, his father is well-documented to have had a lot of kids. This includes reports of up to 22 half-brothers. The DNA being used in this project comes from bone fragments taken from a tomb in the Church of Santa Croce in Vinci. This tomb is believed to contain the bones of several of Da Vinci’s relatives, including half-brothers Antonio, Pandolfo, and Giovanni, along with his uncle Francesco and grandfather Antonio.

The work performed by the Leonardo DNA Project and others has been going on for years, and much of it has now been compiled into a book entitled “Genia Da Vinci: Genealogy and Genetics for Leonardo’s DNA”, by Alessandro Vezzosi and Agnese Sabato of the Leonardo da Vinci Heritage Association.

In a statement about the book, Vezzosi commented:

“Our goal in reconstructing the Da Vinci family’s lineage up to the present day, while also preserving and valuing the places connected to Leonardo, is to enable scientific research on his DNA. Through the recovery of Leonardo’s DNA, we hope to understand the biological roots of his extraordinary visual acuity, creativity, and possibly even aspects of his health and causes of death.”

It is important to note that the work referenced in the book has not yet been peer reviewed. Research into the genealogy and family tree, along with the DNA, of Leonardo Da Vinci will likely continue for generations to come. At this point, however, despite having identified six descendants of Da Vinci, little is known about them, largely due to the desire for privacy.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a quantum computer simulation that has “reversed time” and physics may never be the same.