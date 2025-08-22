Renters Next Door Were Playing In His Yard And Driveway, So He Called The Owner And Told Him They Need To Stay Off His Property

Imagine living next door to a house that is used as a short term rental, such as Airbnb. I can imagine that some of the renters would be wonderful, respectful people, but other renters may not be.

AITA for telling my neighbor I don’t want his tenants’ kids playing in my driveway? I have a townhouse at the beach that we only use on weekends. It is next to a house that’s used as a short-term rental. My house and the short-term rental share a small front yard (e.g., the property line runs down the middle of the yard), with each house’s driveway on its respective side of the yard. We frequently see people from the short-term rental walking through the yard and across our driveway which, while annoying, is not really an issue.

Last night, I kept getting alerts on my security camera that there was motion in my driveway. I logged into the camera, and a large group of people (I counted at least 13), most of whom were kids, were hanging out in the driveway of the short-term rental and spilling over onto my side of the yard and my driveway. Kids were doing back flips in our yard, running around our driveway, etc. It was basically chaos. I let it go on for a few minutes as I was hoping that they would stop without intervention, but after two kids face-planted in my driveway I obviously had to shut it down.

I spoke to them through the camera and told them they weren’t allowed to be in my driveway, and they quickly left. I was concerned that if these people are staying there for the next few days, it would continue to be an issue so I then texted a few screenshots of kids on the ground in my driveway to the owner of the short-term rental and said, “This is a problem.” I was expecting him to say, “I’ll ask them to stay off your property,” or something to that effect.

Instead, he defended them and said it was “kids being kids” and a “family enjoying the outdoors.” He also tried to say that if I don’t have a problem with people walking across my driveway, I shouldn’t have a problem with what happened last night. I seriously felt like I was taking crazy pills. After some back-and-forth, I ended the exchange with, “I do not want your tenants on my property. End of story.”

I don’t think I’m in the wrong, but the fact that he thinks I am being unreasonable for having a problem with this is making me want to get some outside perspective. Also, there is a large park literally right across the street from the house where they could go play. (To answer an anticipated question, yes, I am putting in a fence to divide the yard. I have someone coming to do an estimate tomorrow.)

