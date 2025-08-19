Norwegian Cashier Couldn’t Make German Customers Understand How Much They Had To Pay, So She Got Creative

Language barriers are tough, still, the effort to communicate proves how much we care. But what would you do if you had to communicate with two customers who didn’t quite understand how much they had to pay?

Øre, what’s that? I worked summers in a grocery store in The Middle of Nowhere, Norway. There were lots of mountains, fjords and a salmon river, so naturally we had a lot of German camping tourists. We usually managed to understand what they wanted, but they didn’t always understand what we were trying to tell them…

One day when I was working the register, a German couple came through my line. We exchanged the usual pleasantries and they were impressed by my rusty high school German, so everything went smoothly until it was time for them to pay for their groceries. This happened when Norway still used øre, which is the equivalent of cents/pennies and the couples’ total was 245 kroner and 50 øre. So in my best German I said: Zweihundertfünfundvierzig punkt fünfzig, bitte.

And of course the German couple happily handed me 245 kroner and looked at me expectantly. As my German does not extend very far outside of pleasantries and numbers, I tried with: You’re missing fünfzig øre.

The German couple exchanged a look of puzzlement and then looked back to me.

Sensing I was not getting anywhere with trying to explain the situation, I tried pointing to where the register shows the price, tapping the part that shows .50 and saying: Punkt fünfzig.

The German couple just looked even more lost. As my approach so far had got us nowhere and there was a line forming, I began looking for alternatives. We had a little box behind the register where we kept change people had left or dropped, but of course there were no 50 øre coins there that I could show the German couple.

My next strategy was then trying to describe the 50 øre coin to the German couple. As it looked completely different from all the other coins, it’s easy to find when you know what you’re looking for. The 50 øre coin was much smaller and made of copper, so it had a brown colour none of the other coins had. I hesitantly said: Das… kleine… braun… coin?

The man in the couple lit up, started rummaging through his wallet and suddenly exclaimed: A-ha! In his hand was a 50 øre coin, which he held out to me with the biggest grin on his face. I nodded excitedly and he handed it to me. Their transaction finally completed, I handed them their receipt and bid them Auf Wiedersehen.

