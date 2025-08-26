Online Shopping Can Be A Great Way To Save Money, But It Doesn’t Mean You Should Be Rude To Employees At Traditional Stores

It has become very popular for people to come into physical stores to look at items and then to find them online to make the purchase in order to save money.

While you can hardly blame them, the least they can do is to treat the employees nicely while they are window shopping.

The customer in this story was very rude and even demanded that the physical store price match the online one, which they refused to do.

Check it out.

The Joys of Window Shopping I work in parts retail, which has is a vast inventory list we couldn’t just place on a display. So, we show what’s asked.

It sounds like this is a pretty typical request.

So, earlier today. A slow day, we get a ponytail bro asking us for a shock lifter for his wave 100. I oblige and show him the item. Me: $140 Ponytail inspects the shock lifter Ponytail: does it come in red?

That’s unfortunate, but it happens.

Me: Sorry, it’s sold out. only have gold and silver are available. Ponytail: I need it red. Me: Sorry, we sold the last one the other day.

Why is he not understanding this?

Ponytail: Show me the red shock lifter Me: sorry, we are sold out A short pause

Finally, he gets it. I hope.

Ponytail: Can you show me that [points at another item] I gesture to get back the shock lifter he is holding the whole time. And reluctantly returns it. Me: the step grill? Ok, one moment.

He is very impatient.

Ponytail: [me while reaching for the unit] how much? Me: one moment. [Shows the item] Ponytail carefully inspects the item again. Then returns it immediately. Me: $280 Ponytail: Expensive He then proceeded to shove his phone at my face with the shock lifter on sale at another store on a google search. Ponytail: it’s $50 here.

What does this guy expect?

Me: Ok, just buy it there Ponytail: Look, the shock lifter so cheap there. Why can’t you sell me that for the price in Lazada. See, look. It’s so cheap. Just $50. He then proceeds to give me a 5 minute rant on the “Joys of Online Shopping” while shoving his phone at my face repeatedly, over all the better prices he can get the shock lifter. Me: Buy it online then, and don’t bother coming back Ponytail Walks out smug 😏 and drives off.

If you want a store to price match, you really shouldn’t go in with a bad attitude.

Nobody is going to want your business if that is how you treat them.

That being said, physical stores do need to do a better job at competing with online stores or they will never make it.

