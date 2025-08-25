Orlando Resident Is “Super Excited” To Create A Dating App For Singles In Disney Parks
by Ashley Ashbee
Using dating apps can be a nightmare, but this single man and TikToker wants to change that.
“Two years ago, I got stood up on a date… Then I went to Disney.” @joethebearded nerd said about the a-ha moment.
No, it’s not designed to help people who want to date Disney characters.
Mickey Mouse is busy and has feelings, so respect his boundaries.
Joe’s app is a way people can find people at the park or go to the park with them.
“I realized we needed a Disney adult dating app,” he explains and got his buddy on board to build it.
“It’s called called Single Riders and it’s going to have a dating side and a friendship side.”
Being a Disney adult and not knowing other Disney adults can make you feel alone and alienated, so this could make a difference.
Joe says it should be available for beta testing by the end of 2025.
Watch the full clip.
@joethebeardednerd
@Single Riders Dating App Single Riders Dating App: An Update #single #distok #datingapps #singlerider #uoap #orlando #disneyadult
Here is what people are saying.
I bet a lot of people would love it!
Great question. Mickey Mouse fans, unite!
SO cute and wholesome!
Good for you!
I mean if you are anti Goofy it’s totally a dealbreaker.
I hope he never gets stood up again!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · dating app, disney adults, love, relationships, stood up, tiktok, top, video, viral, wholesome
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.