Orlando Resident Is “Super Excited” To Create A Dating App For Singles In Disney Parks

by Ashley Ashbee

Using dating apps can be a nightmare, but this single man and TikToker wants to change that.

“Two years ago, I got stood up on a date… Then I went to Disney.” @joethebearded nerd said about the a-ha moment.

No, it’s not designed to help people who want to date Disney characters.

Mickey Mouse is busy and has feelings, so respect his boundaries.

Joe’s app is a way people can find people at the park or go to the park with them.

“I realized we needed a Disney adult dating app,” he explains and got his buddy on board to build it.

“It’s called called Single Riders and it’s going to have a dating side and a friendship side.”

Being a Disney adult and not knowing other Disney adults can make you feel alone and alienated, so this could make a difference.

Joe says it should be available for beta testing by the end of 2025.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

I bet a lot of people would love it!

SO cute and wholesome!

Good for you!

I mean if you are anti Goofy it’s totally a dealbreaker.

I hope he never gets stood up again!

