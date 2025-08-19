August 19, 2025 at 1:49 pm

New Homeowners Tried To Scam The Previous Owners, So They Messed With The AC And Heat Because They Could Still Control Them

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t like to admit it, but it’s true

A lot of people out there are total creeps!

And this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.

Dig in and see what went down and how this couple got some petty revenge!

Sold our house.

“This was about 5 years ago. Our house was just one year old and was a “smart” home.We had 2 dogs that were washed every week and completely house broken.

So, we sold the house and paid to have the house cleaned and the carpets cleaned after we were out.

Hmmm…

Move forward about 3 weeks and we received a letter from the couple that bought our house. They basically said that the carpets smelled like dog so bad they couldn’t let their newborn crawl on the carpets.

They went on to say they pulled up all the carpet in the house and they think we should volunteer to pay for it since they have a newborn.

They wanted $10,000.

At first, I thought it was a joke and called my realtor, who had been there many times. She said that was absolutely ridiculous and we were not obligated to give them a dime.

It was revenge time!

Instead, my husband decided to quietly pay them back. As I mentioned, it was a smart house and he still had the app to control the AC and lights to the house.

He would turn their heat up at night and turn the AC down during the day. Not too awful but just enough to make them uncomfortable.

It was just the perfect level of petty for greedy people.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person shared a story.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this person had a lot to say.

That’s what you get for trying to scam people!

