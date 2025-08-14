August 14, 2025 at 8:48 am

Red Lobster Now Has Seafood Boils And This TikTokker Is Impressed. – ‘So, guess where I’ll be today? If not today, tomorrow.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks…it finally happened.

Red Lobster is now having seafood boils!

Yes, it’s all true!

And a TikTokker named Oliver posted a video and told viewers all about it.

Oliver told viewers, “The new CEO of Red Lobster is not playing, y’all.”

He continued, “As of June 23, they will have seafood boil bags. This new CEO is determined to keep that restaurant chain thriving and current.”

Oliver then said, “Let me read here exactly what it says. It says, ‘Red Lobster’s new CEO revamps the menu with seafood boils, sangria flights, and $5 Happy Hour drinks.”

He added, “So, guess where I’ll be today? If not today, tomorrow. If you like seafood boils, check out Red Lobster’s. See if they’re any good.”

Here’s the video.

If you’re a fan of seafood boil bags give em a try. #fyp #redlobster #seafood #seafoodboil #food #foodie #foryou

Check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual has an idea…

This could be a popular new menu item!

