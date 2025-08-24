Retail Worker Gives Customer A Return Label To Send A Damaged Package For Free, But He Claimed He Still Had A Shipping Fee

The biggest problem with ordering things online is that sometimes they don’t arrive in perfect condition. Once in awhile, a product arrives damaged, broken, or is completely missing from the package.

Thankfully, a lot of companies want to keep their customers happy, so when there’s a shipping problem, they are helpful by offering free returns and exchanges.

In today’s story, one retail worker provides a customer with a way to return a damaged product for free, but the customer chooses to do something slightly different.

Let’s read all the details.

Customer has the pettiest request I’ve ever encountered. A patron of my store had an item he purchased online arrive with cosmetic damage. Completely understandable that he’d be annoyed, so I apologised, offered him a free replacement, and a return label so he could ship it back without cost to himself.

The customer claimed he still had shipping fees.

After he shipped it, he asks to be reimbursed for the shipping cost. I told him I gave him a return label so I’m not sure what costs he would have incurred. He said he didn’t want to ship it back in the package we sent it to him in, so he decided to purchase a different package. He demanded the cost be refunded back to his card.

OP decided to comply.

I’m a little bit annoyed, I never asked him to re-package it, and I shouldn’t have to pay for his decision. To keep the peace though, I decided to just to do it, it wasn’t worth it. I asked him how much it was, and he said $1.79 Sure bud, you can have your loose change back.

It’s weird that the customer would decide to use different packaging for the return.

