Roommates Agree Not To Have Boyfriends Stay Over More Than Two Or Three Nights A Week, But One Of Them Breaks The Agreement And It Creates Drama

Agreements between roommates need to be respected. When they’re not, it can create a lot of tension and drama.

Imagine making an agreement with your roommate, but then your roommate breaks the agreement and labels you as the bad guy. Would you stand up for yourself or let her have her way?

This woman and her roommate agreed not to let boyfriends stay over more than a couple nights a week, but her roommate’s boyfriend started staying every night.

Check out the full story below to see how breaking this agreement created drama.

AITA for not letting my roommate’s boyfriend stay over every night? I (20F) share a small 2BHK with my roommate (also 20F) near our college. We agreed from the start about no live-in partners, and guests can only stay a maximum of 2 to 3 nights a week.

This woman’s roommate had broken their agreement.

But ever since she started dating this guy, he’s been here literally every night. This has been going on for the past month. What about our agreement? Where is my privacy? 😭

Her roommate’s boyfriend had been messing up the house.

He uses our kitchen and messes it up every single time, I tell you. He also uses our wi-fi and our bathroom stuff. He never puts anything back in the right place, and he doesn’t pay rent.

Her roommate called her jealous and controlling.

I asked her nicely to talk about it, and she said I was being “controlling.” She said I was jealous of her relationship. Like, heck, I don’t want your foolish boyfriend? Just leave me alone! ISTG, if only I had money.

So she put her foot down.

I finally told her he needs to cut back or start paying, or I’ll involve the landlord. Now, she’s telling our friend group I’m a nightmare to live with. She’s badmouthing me behind my back.

But her roommate is fighting back.

Literally everyone in our campus knows it. I might be exaggerating, but I am not ignorant to stares. AITA for setting boundaries? Please be honest.

Her roommate isn’t sticking to their agreement. Her roommate is the problem.

Let’s read the reactions of other users on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short and simple.

It’s not what you signed up for, says this person.

And finally, a straightforward comment.

Changes in your relationship status do not change an agreement.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.