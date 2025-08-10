Roommate’s Boyfriend Tried To “Cleanse” Their Apartment Of Ghosts, So This Student Locked Him Out

Some roommates bring drama. Others bring garlic, salt circles, and midnight chanting.

What would you do if your roommate’s boyfriend kept performing bizarre rituals to banish imaginary spirits, waking you up in the middle of the night, and turning your shared home into a haunted house set? Would you grin and bear it for your roommate’s sake? Or would you kick him out before the next séance?

In today’s story, one college student deals with this very scenario and decides he can’t take it anymore. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for locking my roommate’s boyfriend out because he wouldn’t stop “haunting” the apartment? I (19M) share an apartment with two other people—“Maya” (18F) and “Jules” (19F). We go to the same college, and the lease is under all of our names. Everything was fine at first, but then Maya started dating this guy, “Nick” (20M), a few months ago. Nick is… weird. At first, it was just little things—he’d randomly whisper in corners like he was talking to ghosts, or rearrange our silverware drawer and say it was “better for the energy.” Whatever, I figured he was just eccentric. Harmless. But then it escalated.

Nick got really into the idea that our apartment was haunted. He claimed there was a “presence” in the hallway and that he could “feel it watching him at night.” Again, it was harmless… until he decided to “cleanse the space.”

Here’s what his ritual consisted of.

This involved: Waking us up at 2AM, banging a pan, and chanting. Sprinkling salt in a full circle around the kitchen (which I slipped on and nearly broke my neck). Hanging raw garlic from the ceiling fan (not garlic cloves—like whole unpeeled bulbs dangling from a string). Burning some herbs that smelled like burnt plastic and made the fire alarm go off.

It was all manageable until he took it a step further.

We asked him—politely at first—to chill. He said we were being “disrespectful to the spiritual realm.” Maya said we should just let him do his thing. Then came the final straw.

It got even weirder.

One morning, I got up for class and found that all the mirrors in the apartment had been taken down and smeared with ash. I’m not kidding. Our bathroom mirror. The one on our closet. Even the small handheld one. He left a note on the fridge that said, “Mirrors are portals. You’re welcome.” I had it.

When Nick left, he locked the door behind him… for good.

That evening, while Maya was out and Nick was in his usual trancey meditative state on the living room floor, I packed up his shoes and jacket and put them outside. When he left to take a “ritual walk,” I locked the door behind him. Then I texted Maya: “Nick is not welcome here anymore.” She flipped out. She said I “exiled him” like he was a demon. I told her that’s ironic, considering he thinks we live in ‘The Conjuring.’

He’s wondering if he should’ve handled it differently.

Jules backed me up, but some of our mutual friends say I overreacted, and that I could’ve just asked him to leave instead of barring him from re-entry like he’s a vampire. Now Maya’s been cold with me for days, and Nick’s apparently staying at some guy’s house who also “understands the darkness.” AITA?

Wow! For people who aren’t into that sort of stuff, it must be pretty weird.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about his decision.

He would probably believe it.

It would be great to know the answers.

For this person, it sounds like Nick was homeless.

As this comment explains, he did Nick a favor.

He needed to go!

