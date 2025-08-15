Rude And Impatient Driver Cursed At Him, So He Got Revenge On His Vehicle In The Parking Lot

Some people are just too rude and impatient!

And the other one, too A couple of months ago, I was backing into a parking space. Some jerk behind me started laying on the horn and yelling at me to “hurry the hell up.” He was driving a beat-up work van, windows down, no AC in the middle of summer. He ended up parking right next to me and stomped off toward the store, still huffing.

This man got cursed by the rude van owner.

I went in as well, and sure enough, I saw him being a jerk to people in line at the butcher counter. When I passed in front of him, I said, “Excuse me.” And I could hear him mutter a low “Screw you” as I walked by. I bought my stuff, and when I looked back, he was still only halfway through the line.

So, he casually punched his van’s side mirrors.

So, I walked out to my car, and as I passed his van, I casually punched his driver-side mirror. It folded forward easily. I loaded my groceries, then I walked around. I gave his other mirror the same treatment before I left.

Too bad he didn’t get to see his reaction.

I didn’t stick around to see the results (too much of a hurry — or too much of a coward). But in my head, I imagine the sweaty jerk climbing into his oven of a van, fixing the first mirror, then noticing the other one and having to get back out into the heat to fix that, too.

It was almost too easy to get revenge on that guy.

A little kindness goes far, but a little pettiness goes just far enough.

