Rude Customer Invaded The Employee Area To Grab Designer Bags, So The Cashier Humiliated Her With One Perfect Line

Even with ample signage, some shoppers seem to think the rules don’t apply to them.

So when one customer willfully ignored all warnings and stepped behind the counter to helped herself to the merchandise, one employee was forced to call her out.

And you can guess how that went.

do you work here? I’ve been working in a seasonal retail shop for about 10 years. The store I work in sells these boutique purses.

This merchandise is typically handled only by employees.

We have a huge display of them because we’re the only account in the area to carry them. They hang behind our register on hooks, and you have to use a clothing hook to get them down.

Until one customer decided to change that.

I’m behind the register helping a customer when a woman gets behind the register counter, grabs a clothing hook, and starts helping herself to the bags. I finish up what I’m doing and ask, “Would you like to join the payroll?”

The customer was irate, but the cashier didn’t care.

Steam coming from her ears, she puts the clothing hook down, leaves the bags on my counter, and storms out. Not to mention, we have signs that read “Please ask for help handling the bags” and “Please do not come behind the register.”

The nerve of this customer!

What did Reddit think?

Maybe it’s time for these signs to look a little more threatening.

The signs really need to start getting entitled customers’ attention.

At this rate, customers are never beating those illiteracy allegations.

Sometimes the element of surprise can be effective.

All it took was a simple sarcastic phrase to bring the customer’s little stunt to a close.

Next time, the customer should try reading the dang signs.

