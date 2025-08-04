Customers Kept Walking Into The Glass Wall Thinking It Was The Exit, So This Employee Stopped Warning The Few That Weren’t Nice

Working retail means dealing with a lot, including customers who can’t be bothered to pay attention.

What would you do if someone treated you poorly and then made a beeline for the wrong door? Would you stop them from making a fool of themselves? Or would you let the wall teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one cashier finds themselves dealing with this very situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all happened.

I let rude customer go out the “Door” Yeah, so the store where I work has glass walls. They are usually kept really clean. The store layout is kind of weird, though. When you walk inside, the till is perfectly diagonal to the exit/entrance, but from the till, there is a big shopping table with displayed items that you would have to dodge a little to go out, or you could walk around it. The issue is that when people walk around it, they think that the glass wall mentioned before is actually an exit. We tried putting window displays and stickers, but generally, people seem to be distracted and just walk right into the thing.

If you’re rude to this cashier, you’ll get no warning.

So I kinda made it a habit to warn people about it before they start to leave. HOWEVER…one time this guy was acting truly gross and making me super uncomfortable, so I just…didn’t say anything. I just waited at the till, until I heard his stupid face kiss the glass.

He was just embarrassed and kinda shocked, and I have never felt prouder of a wall. And then I just kept doing that. Never really did anything, just let the rude ones sort themselves out.

