Shopper Claimed Another Customer Didn’t Say Thank You, So They Pointed Out The Real Problem

Imagine moving out of the way so someone can pass you in a store aisle. Would you be upset if the person who passed you didn’t say “thank you” after you moved out of the way for them, or would you not consider it necessary for them to thank you?

Earmuff Lady One day, I was shopping at a grocery store in my hometown of Chicago. It was a cold, snowy day. An older woman was in the middle of the aisle with her cart. I said “excuse me,” and she moved her cart out of the way and glared at me. As I passed with my cart, I know I said, “Thanks.”

As I make my way down the aisle, I hear her loudly say, “You’re welcome!” I looked back at her and said, “Are you talking to me?” She said, “Yeah, I didn’t hear you say thank you when I let you pass.” I replied, “Yes, I most definitely said thank you. You must not have heard me.” By the way, the aisle is filled with other Saturday shoppers who are staring at us.

Then, she starts arguing back loudly that I did not say thank you. And all of a sudden it occurred to me… she was wearing big furry ugly earmuffs. So I said, “Of coursem, you can’t hear me. You’re wearing big furry earmuffs.”

All the other shoppers turned and looked at her. Then, they started laughing at her. I then quietly walked away with my cart as she’s yelling: “I can hear through my earmuffs!”

