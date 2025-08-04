School Project Partner Wouldn’t Help Out, So A Student Got All The Credit When He Decided To Do It Without Him

Ugh, this story brings back some bad school memories…

Because we all had to do group projects with people who didn’t pull their weight and made the whole experience miserable.

But things were different this time!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

Happened years ago in high school. “I just read someone’s post about their shared project and it reminded me of my own project. I was paired with this kid in high school. Our assignment was to build a bridge that could hold the most weight. We could only work on it during class time. The teacher put us into pairs, otherwise there was no way in hell I would choose him.

This wasn’t going well…

He was the type of person that thought he was smarter and better than anyone else. He refused to work with me. He flat out ignored me. I tired multiple times to ask for his input. I even looked at the teacher a few times, who clearly saw what was happening and my frustration. The teacher just shrugged his shoulders, essentially saying there was nothing he could do. So I sat there all upset and started folding the materials we were allowed to used (paper, tape, straws, and paper clips). I kept stacking them layer by layer out of anger everyone in the class can clearly see me angrily building a bridge out of anger. Many laughed at me cause of how stupid and ugly my bridge looked.

This was really gonna be something…

I was literally crumpling ever together into a thick stack and using tape to hold it together. Everyone else had all these really cool look bridge. Mine was essentially a brick. When time was done, the teacher checked everyone’s bridge first and left mine for last. I straight up asked him if it was because he was laughing at me like everyone else. And he said “no, it was because I knew your bridge was going to win.” He then took my bridge and started piling all the textbooks he could find in the classroom on it. He then went next door for more textbooks.

That worked out!

Eventually it got too high and too unstable to keep stacking so I was declared the winner. And everyone literally cheered for me. The teacher said it would take a lot to break my bridge, especially since it had over 60 textbooks on it and didn’t even bend a little. Well it gets better. He awards me an A and a huge box of Tim Horton’s donuts. I asked the teacher if I had to share with my partner and he said “no, what partner? I did not see anyone helping you build that bridge.” He also said you also won’t be sharing that A you earned. My partner’s face immediately turned red. The best part was, I decided to share my donut with the class and gave every kid in the class a donut of their choice and my partner got nothing. I then sat right beside and ate the rest of the donuts while the rest of the class ate theirs. I made eye contact with him, while I finished my final donut.”

