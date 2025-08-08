Senior Woman Working At The Cash Register Declined An Expired Coupon, But A Rude Customer Tried To Humiliate Her

Some customers can be very rude, but if you worked retail, would you be surprised when a customer was rude, or would you learn to expect it?

“Is there no dignity in working at a grocery store anymore?” Recently, I picked up a part-time job bagging groceries at a local supermarket chain. A few nights ago, I was bagging for an elderly coworker. She’s about late 60s to early 70s. She was working the cash register.

A customer tried to use a coupon, but it had already expired.

A customer comes up with his load. As my coworker finishes scanning everything, the customer presents her with a coupon. “Sorry,” my coworker says. She examines the coupon. “The coupon is expired. See here.”

The customer was frustrated and cursed at this man’s coworker.

The customer’s brow furrowed. “What? You can’t take it still?” My coworker shrugged. “No, sorry.” The customer glared at her. “You are not ****ing sorry.” He grabs his groceries and leaves without another word.

Their supervisor was watching them from another lane.

All the while, the front-end supervisor was watching all this from another lane. The coworker pauses and looks to him for some support. Taking off his glasses, the front-end supervisor says: “Hey, don’t worry about that. Work on the next customer. There’s a line forming up in your lane.”

His coworker also seemed frustrated.

My coworker heaved, completely dejected. She mutters rhetorically: “Is there no dignity in working at a grocery store anymore?”

Coupons expire, but respect and kindness shouldn’t.

