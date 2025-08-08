Settling Into Life With Her New Baby Is Challenging To Say The Least, But When Her Fiancé Insists They Visit His Mom, She Finds That Things Can Get A Whole Lot Worse

Being a new parent brings all sorts of challenges that you might never have expected.

Sure there’s a baby to feed and bathe and put down to sleep, but there’s all kinds of bodily and hormonal changes of your own to deal with too.

That’s not to mention all the people around you who may have seemed dependable at first but can suddenly fall into two camps: absent or overbearing.

The Goldilocks loved ones, who are just right, are invaluable right now.

So when the woman in this story was ready to go home with her new baby after dealing with excitable relatives, she hoped she could depend on her fiancé for a little structure and support.

Little did she know, he had other plans.

Read on to find out what behavior from her partner and mother-in-law finally pushed her to breaking point.

AITA for staying in the room and not letting my mother-in-law play with my baby while we’re visiting her? I’ve been away from home on vacation for almost a month. My family invited me to see them because they wanted to meet my baby. It was good to see them and to have them meet my baby, but it wasn’t much of a vacation because I was pretty much just taking care of my child the entire time. My fiancé wasn’t there to help me at first and then when he later joined us he still wasn’t much help. My mom helped some though so that was nice.

Let’s see what happened as the vacation ended.

My fiancé wanted to stop to see his mom on the way home. We just saw her a few weeks ago, a day before I left for vacation actually. She is sweet but she’s kind of a handful and I’m honestly so stressed and exhausted from traveling with a baby for so long I just want to be home. I’m super stressed about my milk supply, it’s dropped like crazy because I haven’t had the time to pump and my schedule has been thrown off by everyone wanting to see the baby. My period is all haywire and I’ve been having horrible cramps for the last week but no period, and I’m stressed and in pain over that.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how this visit affected her already burned out state of mind.

My mother-in-law tends to ignore or push boundaries, and honestly dealing with her around my baby is one of the last things I want to do right now. I don’t like people touching my baby without washing their hands first. She always forgets this rule, and yesterday she was handling nasty corroded batteries and then grabbed my babies hands without washing the battery dust off of her hands first. This morning she knocked on the bedroom door wanting to see the baby and woke both of us up. I’m honestly just so fed up with her and everything right now, I don’t want to be here I just want to be home and back on a schedule.

Yikes! Let’s see how her fiancé is reacting to his mom overstepping.

My fiancé and I are arguing about it because I want to go home but he wants to stay, and he’s mad that I’m staying in the room with the baby and not entertaining his mom and letting her see the baby. He’s always hanging out with his brother so he doesn’t help me with the baby or with his mom at all. I don’t want to deal with her boundary pushing and guilt tripping by myself because I hate confrontation and I’m too stressed and tired and in pain right now. I feel bad for being here and not really letting her see her grandson though. AITA?

Being a new parent takes a lot of adjustment – and sadly it seems like while the new mom has adjusted to her duties, her fiancé hasn’t adjusted his own life around the baby.

He’s not taking her feelings, her wants or needs into account, only what he and his family want.

That’s not okay for anyone, let alone a new mom.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

