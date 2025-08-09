Shady Customer Tries To Score Shoe Refund After Intentional Damage, But She Quickly Realizes It’s Not Going To Work Out The Way She Had Hoped

What would you do if you bought something and it got damaged after you purchased it? Would you accept your loss, or would you go to the store to try to get a refund?

Read about one Redditor cashier’s experience with an unforgettable customer who didn’t seem to understand the return policy.

See the story below to find out more.

Will you also keep the item??? It was a usual day at the store when a cashier called me because there was a defective item and they needed my approval, so I get to the counter. There, I find today’s protagonist, clueless girl (CG). She was bringing a shoe with a slight denting hole on the front…

Then, the customer asked a surprising question.

CG: I wanted to check the warranty on these because my dog bit them. Me (quite shocked): The warranty doesn’t cover that… CG (even more shocked than I was): It doesn’t?

And the cashier had to actually explain why…

Me (surprised Pikachu face): No…? Warranty covers manufacturing defects. If you, for instance, grab a pair of scissors and tear them apart (or your dog bites them…), That’s on you. CG: Well, I don’t know if it was my dog… I say, I think it was… Me: doesn’t matter. That’s not a manufacturing defect. Something made a hole in it, be it a dog bite or something else… I could see the gears turning inside her head trying to grasp the logic, and since I didn’t want to spend a whole while trying to explain to her I proceeded with the following.

That’s when the OP got smart.

Me: However, since you bring the receipt with you and it’s within the return window, I can give you a voucher for the amount of the shoe, as a gesture to you CG: okay… The cashier proceeds with the return and then takes the shoes away.

Now, this is where things get WILD.

CG: But… Are you keeping the shoes?? Me (this can’t be happening): Yes… That’s how it works. I keep the shoes, and I give you a voucher… CG: Oh… No, I’d rather keep the shoes… She, then, takes the shoes and goes…

This bizarre customer is the proud owner of some holey shoes!

