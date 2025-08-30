She Agreed To Let Her Brother And His Wife Rent Her Basement Apartment, But She Told Them They Can’t Live There If They Have A Baby

Starting a family is a deeply personal and emotional journey.

I dont want my younger brother and his wife living with us if they have a baby. AITAH? I (27F) and my husband (28M) recently bought our first home. We are trying to start a family. I have also lost a pregnancy about 5 months ago. My youngest brother “BB” (23M) and his wife “A” (23F) have come across hard times.

This woman is okay with letting her brother and his wife rent their basement bedroom.

They have asked if they could rent our basement bedroom from us once their lease is up while they get on their feet. This would mean sharing common living areas and kitchen. I am okay with that. However, my other brother “OB” (25M) and his girlfriend have recently announced they are expecting. This has somehow put “BB” and his wife in a “race” to have the next baby.

She felt frustrated hearing them want to have a baby even without a stable income.

“BB” and “A” continue to bring up the fact that they are trying to have a child. They do this every dinner or family gathering since OB’s announcement. I am incredibly frustrated with them as they are asking for a cheap place to stay because they have no money, but also trying to bring a child into this world unprepared.

She told her sister-in-law that they are making a bad decision.

I have expressed my opposition to them having a child before they have their financial situation in a better place. I have also told them, if they get pregnant, I do not want them living in my house. At Easter dinner, I told “A” again (after she brought it up) that they are making a bad decision. I said that I wasn’t going to financially support them in my home if she got pregnant. This made her cry.

Her family reacted negatively to what she did, and now, she feels horrible.

Now, my family is telling me I have no business telling them how to live their lives and I should shut up and support them or get out of their lives. I also am having big feelings because I want the baby in my home to be my own. AITA for this? Am I horrible for feeling this way? What should I do?

