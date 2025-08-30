She Always Knew Her Grandmother Preferred Her Sister Over Her, And She Finally Told Her Parents About It

No one likes to find out that folks don’t like them all that much…

AITA For not telling my parents that I know my granny doesn’t love me like she loves my sister? “I (19F) have recently told my mum (49F) and dad (52M) that my granny (75F) on my dad’s side never treated me the same way she would treat my little sister (16F). For context me and my sister since we were 12 and 9 respectively would spend Fridays after school at my granny’s house. My mum and dad at this point weren’t on speaking terms with my granny unless me and my sister were involved. They would drop us both off at my granny’s and wait in the car and my granny and parents would acknowledge each other with a wave and that was it.

Due to this they never really seen what it was like when we were at her house. I want to preface this and say there was no physical abuse or anything like that. Now onto the issue. I over the years have noticed subtle differences in my treatment from my granny compared to my sister such as if I didn’t like a dinner she had made she would scoff and tell me to eat it or don’t but I wasn’t getting something else. My sister on the other hand if she was to not like a dinner my granny would offer her something else or give her biscuits or something to eat instead.

There were other instances like her telling me it was ‘unladylike’ to sit with my legs uncrossed or to put my elbows on the table and she would scold me for it but would just sigh when my sister done the same. There were also the times where her and my sister were able to watch T.V together while I was told to tidy up the house and garden. There were more times when I noticed the difference in treatment like at birthdays or general events but I’m not sure if my post is too long already so I won’t write them out.

Anyway with all of that I also just had the feeling that she didn’t love or even like me the same as my sister. I tried everything I could from not complaining about dinner I didn’t like to tidying up without being told etc in the hopes that by doing this I could make her like me or even love me and that whatever I had done wrong could be fixed. Safe to say that hasn’t happened and I’ve given up on trying since I was 16 and have just accepted that my granny doesn’t love or like me. I don’t remember how it came up but I was out with my parents and I think we were talking about my granny on my mother’s side when I blurted out ‘do you know why granny on dad’s side doesn’t like me?’

They both kinda froze and looked dumbfounded. My mum asked me what I was talking about and I explained the above. My mum and dad looked at each other then me and quietly said ‘you know?’ I said yeah I’ve had a feeling since I was 10 but didn’t realize fully. My mum and dad went on to say they had told her not to treat me and my sister differently and that I should have told them sooner as they had no idea I knew.

They also said had they known sooner they wouldn’t have made me go to her house (I used to not want to go for that reason but I was told to go anyway) if they knew all of that was happening. They’ve also said that she does love me but I don’t believe them. My dad was quieter on the topic but he clearly wasn’t happy. They both say they feel awful that I knew about her preference for my sister and that I should have told them sooner and why had I only told them now when it was I had known for years. They both have been quieter and a bit withdrawn since then and I feel bad for making them feel like this and I don’t know what to do. So AITA for not telling them sooner that I know my granny prefers my sister over me?”

