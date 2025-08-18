She Asked For Anything But An iPhone For Her Birthday, But Her Boyfriend Ignored Her Wishes And Gave Her One Anyway

Gift-giving tends to work best when both people are on the same page.

So when one woman’s boyfriend ignored her wishlist and gave her something she’d explicitly said she no longer needed, she couldn’t help but feel unheard.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for getting upset about getting new iPhone for my Birthday? I (33F) and my partner (36M) have been together for over 10 years. We both have good jobs and no kids, so if we want something for ourselves, we buy it.

Usually they like to be ultra-specific when it comes to their wishlist.

For years now, we just tell the other what we want for presents for holidays, birthdays, etc. I know it’s not super romantic, but we are both practical people, so it works for us. I always get him what he asks for, and sometimes more. He asked me what I wanted for my birthday a couple of months prior, and I told him I had been thinking of getting a new phone.

But then plans changed.

Well, about two weeks later, my company upgraded my work phone to an S22. I texted my partner and told him I wanted to hold off on getting a new phone and sent him some other options for presents (several options cheaper than a new phone). I also showed him my new work phone and reiterated that I wanted to hold off on a new phone and see how I like the S22. I have always bought my phones outright, and they last for years. He gets a new one every 6 months or so because he is rough on them.

He’s been trying to push his point of view on her.

For years, he’s been trying to convince me to just buy a used phone because they’re cheaper. I’ve always said no because I like getting a new one and I know it will last because I take care of it.

And soon she realizes he’ll stop at nothing to try and convince her.

A package comes in the mail a day before my birthday, and he tells me that I might as well open it because it’s for my birthday. I’m puzzled because nothing on the list I gave him would have come from Amazon. Before I even open it, I said, “I hope this isn’t a phone because I told you I didn’t want one anymore.” It’s a phone. A used phone. I didn’t even finish opening the box—I was really annoyed. His reasoning for getting the phone is because the other options I gave him a month prior wouldn’t have come on time.

Once he realized she was truly unhappy, he started moping.

So he decided to get me the phone, which he said was more practical than the other options I gave him. He’s clearly annoyed with my reaction. It’s a nice gift. AITA for being unhappy about a nice gift?

He may have thought he was being helpful, but it came off as just plain dismissive.

Let’s let Reddit weigh in.

The more you think about it, the more this really doesn’t sound like much of a gift.

If this was a test on listening comprehension, her boyfriend would have failed spectacularly.

Both parties ended up losing here.

Maybe it’s time they adjust their approach to gift giving.

Even thoughtful gifts can feel inconsiderate when they disregard clear communication.

In the end, he prioritized practicality over partnership.

