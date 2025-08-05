She Asked Her Sister For The Date Of Her Baby Shower Before She Made Travel Plans, But Then Her Sister Changed The Date Of The Baby Shower

Sometimes siblings are your best friends, and sometimes, they exist in their own world.

If you had to choose between going on a nonrefundable trip to visit a friend or staying home to go to your sister’s baby shower, which one would you choose?

One Redditor found herself in this situation, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story below.

AITA for not wanting to cancel a trip to go to my sister’s baby shower? I (32F) have a sister (26F) who I will call “Molly.”

She is pregnant with her first child, and we are all very excited for her. I had asked her when the baby shower was, and she confirmed the date, so I booked a flight the weekend before to visit a friend who is going through a hard time with a recent divorce.

Unfortunately, Molly couldn’t get the venue communications down pat.

Well, there was miscommunication with the venue, and Molly had to change the date of the shower to the weekend before. I told her I was going to be out of town, but if she could make it Sunday, I would fly in early. She said, “whatever,” [and] if I can’t “make it” to my “first nephew’s shower, then it’s on” me.

So, now, Molly is saying it’s her sister’s fault for not trying harder to be there.

Yesterday, my mom and sisters came over to hang out, and Molly brought up the shower again, saying how she can’t believe I’m going to miss it to go on a trip and how she’s going to my wedding 3 weeks [post-partum].

I am getting married in October, and [the] date has been set for almost a year, before she got pregnant. She said if I don’t go to the shower maybe she won’t come to my wedding. I said, “if that’s how you feel then okay I understand.”

But this woman is still unsure if she’s the AITA for not ditching the flight after her sister’s mistake.

AITA for not wanting to cancel my trip? The flight is non refundable, so I would be out that money, and I think if she had worded [it] like, “I want you there,” rather than “it’s family; you have to come,” it would be different.

Should she go on the trip or cancel it?

Does Reddit have opinions on the matter? Let’s see with the comments below.

Redditors sided with the OP on her communication.

Others mentioned the nephew will never notice.

People also highlighted that the gifts were the most important part anyway.

And finally, one Redditor said the sister’s behavior was on her, not anyone else.

The sister owes her an apology for this behavior.

