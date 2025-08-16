She Backed Out Of Babysitting Her Niece Because Her Family Is High-Maintenance, But Now Her Sister Won’t Talk To Her

Sometimes, family members can really drive a person NUTS.

And this young woman knows all about it!

Check out what she had to say on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and see if you think she’s the one to blame in this situation.

Start now!

AITA for not babysitting my niece? “On Monday, April 7th, my sister (26F) asked if I (19F) could watch her daughter on Good Friday (the 18th). Her daycare would be closed and she only trusts close family, understandably. I told her I’d love to help, but I couldn’t confirm until Thursday (the 10th) when my work schedule came out—I need two weeks’ notice to request time off, and I’ve already called off a lot. She was understanding and said to just let her know.

Come on, people…

In the days leading up, both my parents texted me multiple times asking if I could watch her. It’s hard for me to answer my phone sometimes, especially with my ADHD and constant running around. Plus, I already explained the situation to my sister. My dad even called me to ask about the situation, and I snapped at him unfortunately. Thursday comes, and my sister asks again. I let her know I’d either check the schedule when it’s posted or ask later that day when I’m at work. She jokingly said she was going to call my job herself. I reassured her I’d let her know as soon as I could. I was feeling anxious since it seemed like I was the only one available. Luckily, I was able to watch her, so I texted her right away. She responded with a few questions, but I had already clocked in and couldn’t reply. Then she sends a message saying: “I’m sorry I wasn’t trying to stress you out about this. I don’t think I stressed how important this was to me. I was just sad and felt like you didn’t take it seriously enough. I appreciate you helping me, and I’ll be better to not stress you out next time, and tell you how important it is.”

Hmmmm…

This really rubbed me the wrong way. I had communicated clearly and respectfully from the beginning, and I did take it seriously, that’s why I was stressed. I responded saying I understood the importance, but I didn’t know what else she expected. I work constantly, and when I’m not working, I’m studying. On Friday night (the 11th) my mom came home from my sister’s house. I asked if my sister was mad, and she replied, “Yes. You were being extremely selfish.” That stung—especially because I know that opinion didn’t come from her alone.

Sorry, not gonna happen anymore!

I got upset and we ended up in a screaming match. My dad said I shouldn’t watch my niece anymore because it was too much drama. So I texted my sister one week before i was supposed to babysit, and told her I couldn’t anymore. She just said she’d reschedule her clients. It’s been a week since I was supposed to babysit and we haven’t spoken. I’ve since apologized to my parents for snapping, but I don’t think I owe anyone else an apology. Yesterday, I came across a safety resource called KidSmartz and sent it to my sister, thinking of her and her daughter. She responded with, “Wow, thought this was gonna be an apology text.” I was honestly dumbfounded. I reacted with the “haha” bubble, because…what else can you do? I later sent an apology for backing out of babysitting last-minute, because I understand how that was stress inducing for her, but she hasn’t responded or even read it.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person said she’s NTA.

There’s a lot of family drama going on in this story!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.