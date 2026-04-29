April 29, 2026 at 11:24 am

Manager Started Embracing AI At Work, But She Ended Up Burned Out And Overworked From Revising Low-Quality Output Of AI Bots

by Heide Lazaro

woman all stressed out

Shutterstock/Reddit

Technology can be a double-edged sword in the workplace.

In this story, a middle manager at a marketing agency was told AI would improve productivity and reduce workload.

Instead, her work increased fivefold, with 12 to 15-hour days and no support.

Now, she’s completely burned out and lacking creative output due to “soulless” robotic help.

Check out the full details below…

AI has absolutely ruined my life

I work as a middle manager in a marketing agency.

When AI adoption was being encouraged, we were told to use it to improve productivity.

We were told to offload the non-creative work and put the increased free time to better use.

This woman is completely burned out.

Today, I’m completely burned out because I’m working 12 to 15 hours every day.

My work has increased by at least 5x.

Whenever I push back citing lack of bandwidth, which happened twice, I am told how it should be manageable since we have AI.

When I ask for additional resources, they say, “Why do we need another hire when we have AI?”

Whenever I ask them for a little more time, I get the same reply.

She thinks AI output is still bad.

AI output is still poor if there’s no one sitting around revising each prompt and improving the output.

Everything they publish or write in all sorts of communication seems devoid of life, personality, and creativity.

It’s like a soulless bot wrote it. Not surprising, because a soulless bot did indeed.

Now, she’s at her wits’ end.

I haven’t slept in ages.

I haven’t read a single book for months.

I am at my wits’ end wondering what I can do.

I hate the world of mediocrity and mass production that we’ve stepped into.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.29.36 PM Manager Started Embracing AI At Work, But She Ended Up Burned Out And Overworked From Revising Low Quality Output Of AI Bots

AI has also killed your spirit, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.30.16 PM Manager Started Embracing AI At Work, But She Ended Up Burned Out And Overworked From Revising Low Quality Output Of AI Bots

This person says stick to 8 hours.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.30.33 PM Manager Started Embracing AI At Work, But She Ended Up Burned Out And Overworked From Revising Low Quality Output Of AI Bots

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Screenshot 2026 03 23 at 10.30.57 PM Manager Started Embracing AI At Work, But She Ended Up Burned Out And Overworked From Revising Low Quality Output Of AI Bots

AI might save you time for a while, but it’s not a long-term solution.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

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