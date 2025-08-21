She Did A String Of Good Deeds For A Stranger, But One Slip Up Made That Stranger Turn Against Her

They say no good deed goes unpunished.

They are wrong, that’s stupid.

Think of the last, like, three nice things you did for someone. They don’t have to be huge, just anything nice.

Were any of them met with a negative consequence?

Probably not.

It’s not that good deeds are always rebuked, it’s just that the ones that DO go that way really stick out in our minds. Like in this story…

AITA for responding “sounds good” in this scenario? Genuinely not sure about this, but I may be overthinking it.

It all started at a drive thru.

I (20f) stopped by a fast food place on my way home from work today, and a lady (30? f) fell down right outside the door because her blood sugar had crashed. After she drank some OJ, I sat and talked to her for a while and offered to buy her some food, as I didn’t feel comfortable letting her walk through the heat, given that she had just fallen down. She reluctantly accepted, but by the time we got the food she would have missed her bus, so I offered to drive her downtown (maybe dumb I know) so she would not have to walk 2 hours in heat.

She truly was going the extra mile, or several.

As we were getting closer, I mentioned the food again because I did want her to forget it. She said she was likely going to save it for kids because she wanted them to eat, to which I replied, “sounds good.” I never meant to insinuate that the situation itself was good. I more so meant it as a “that makes sense” type of comment, but there was a lot of traffic, so I made the comment without really thinking. That was a mistake.

And somehow that just set her off.

She aggressively got out of the car and started loudly saying things like “that’s how I know I am talking to a kid, I say I need to feed my hungry kids, and she says that’s good,” and overall became very upset. I feel really guilty right now, and I am honestly a bit emotional as I write this (not sure why, it has been a long week). Anyways, she was really [angry] at me and stormed off, and I am not sure if I did something wrong. I never meant to upset her and just wanted to make sure she got home safely and had something to eat along with her kids. This entire post might be really stupid, but I feel really guilty for what I said, because I think it came off in a way I did not intend.

Let’s see what the comments say:

Some suspected this was part of a scam.

Others chalked it up to the blood sugar problems.

In any case, she clearly isn’t doing great.

Whatever prompted it, it wasn’t a reasonable response.

You didn’t do anything wrong. And the fact that you went this far to help, AND felt bad for being potentially insensitive speaks volumes to your character.

Don’t stop doing good deeds.

