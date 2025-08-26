She Didn’t Receive A Wedding Gift From Her Brother-In-Law, So When It Came Time For His Nuptials, She Withheld Her Kindness Accordingly

Family weddings can bring out both generosity and resentment.

One couple quietly kept track of who showed up empty-handed to their wedding. So when one woman’s brother-in-law (who didn’t buy them a gift) got married, she wasn’t so sure he deserved a present.

AITA for not getting my brother in law an engagement or wedding gift because he didn’t get me and my husband anything? I (27F) and my husband (28M) got married in 2023. We had a ceremony (just immediate family) in summer 2023 and then a small reception to celebrate in 2024. My brother-in-law (husband’s brother, 22M) is getting engaged and married to his girlfriend.

I didn’t get him anything due to the fact that he didn’t get us anything for our ceremony and reception (not even a card wishing us well), both of which he was present for.

He is not in school, so the broke college kid concept is not a factor here—he did a technical program and now makes more money than either one of us does individually. He doesn’t have any student loans, but he does spend pretty frivolously on himself. AITA for not getting him anything (money, anything off the registry, etc.)?

Ultimately, life isn’t a scorecard, and withholding kindness over a past slight only creates more distance.

