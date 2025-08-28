Homeowner Doesn’t Live In An HOA, So She Plans To Ignore Her Neighbor’s Request To Take Down Her Yard Flamingos

If you live in an HOA, there can be a lot of rules about what you can and cannot do on your property, such as what color you can paint your house and what you can and cannot put in your yard.

But if you don’t live in an HOA, as long as you’re not breaking the law, you can do whatever you want on your property!

The woman in today’s story does not live in an HOA, so she isn’t sure why her neighbor thinks she should listen to her complaint about her yard flamingos.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not taking down my yard flamingos after neighbors complained? I bought a house a couple years ago and I have been working on making it look nicer. I spent a lot of time redoing the front gardens, trying to make it neat and nice. I a few weeks ago was at a greenhouse buying some plants for the garden and I saw two yard flamingos marked down on clearance. I knew they belonged in my garden. They’re not everyone’s cup of tea, but I think they’re a lot of fun.

Her neighbor is one of the people who don’t like yard flamingos.

I set them up when I got home and a couple days later my neighbor was knocking on my door. She was demanding I take down my flamingos because they’re “extremely gauche” and “lowering the property value of the neighborhood”. I told her I am not taking them down because I like them, and the property value isn’t going to be hurt by two yard flamingos. I also don’t live in an HOA and as far as I am aware, there are no town ordinances about yard flamingos lol

Now, the whole neighborhood is taking sides.

She has posted pictures of my house, the street I live on, and a close up of my flamingos in our towns Facebook group to complain about them. Some people agreed I should take them down. After that, another neighbor came over to tell me to get rid of them. My mom also agreed I should take them down to keep the peace with my neighbor.

She doesn’t want to take them down.

I like them, I smile when I see them when I pull into my driveway. I have no plans to take them down. AITA for not taking down my yard flamingos after some neighbors complained?

She’s not doing anything wrong. It’s her yard. She can decorate it however she wants.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree with this person’s suggestion.

Her mom should be on her side.

There’s nothing wrong with expressing your personality.

This person thinks she should call the police.

A security camera is a good idea!

She needs more pink flamingos.

