She Experienced The Miracle Of Motherhood, So Her Love For Her Partner Deepened In Ways She Never Imagined

New parenthood reshapes every part of life, including how couples interact with one another.

She’s only days into motherhood and still healing, yet the way she sees her partner as a dad has sparked a whole new kind of desire and connection.

Read on for this colorful confession!

Having a baby with my partner has unlocked level 1000 attraction I fancied him anyway (obviously), but I struggled with that desire, especially during pregnancy.

Despite physical limitations, she finds herself undeniably attracted to her partner.

I’m a first-time mom as of 10 days ago, and despite little one hacking my garden on her way out — I want to climb him like a tree. I have stitches down below (TMI, probs), so I’m not allowed as of yet, and it’s killer.

She attributes it all to his newfound identity as a devoted dad.

There’s something just magical about seeing the paternal side to a man. It’s leveled everything up by a thousand, and I’m so grateful to have him. Keep being good dads, y’all.

Her longing and appreciation have never been more vivid.

What did Reddit think?

There’s something about an attentive father…

This commenter sums it all up quite poetically.

Maybe there’s something beautiful about the chaos of new parenthood.

If this comment is any indication, the future looks bright for these new parents.

Who knew the magic of becoming a family could bring such a fresh spark to the relationship?

Love and desire can always grow stronger, even through challenges.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.