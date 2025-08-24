She Fills Up A Big Tumblr Of Water Every Morning, But The Well Is Running Dry, And Their Relationship Is Evaporating With It

Hey, quick question, when did the term “hydro flask” become a thing?

Because, like, get off my lawn. Back in my day that was called a thermos.

It’s a cup that insulates liquids against temperature change, it’s not a new invention.

Anyway, I’m apparently not the only one having fights about this, there’s also this story.

AITAH for getting mad about a Brita jug? I always use the Brita filter in my fridge to fill my 40 oz tumbler in the morning. It had been a few days in a row where the jug would be empty before I could fill up my tumbler and I thought I was losing my mind because I was filling it like always.

There was really only one suspect available.

I thought it might’ve been my boyfriend who doesn’t normally use the filter so I decided to ask him. I didn’t want to sound accusatory so I asked “Hey, have you been using the Brita for water in the night recently?!” He replied “Yeah I’ve used it to fill up my glass”. I said “Oh okay that makes sense, I haven’t been having enough water to fill my tumbler in the morning and thought I was losing my mind! Do you think you’d be able to just top it up if you use it in the middle of the night so I can have enough in the morning?!”

Here’s how she saw it going…

I thought it would be a simple “yes, I didn’t even realize!! I will do that from now on”. Instead, he told me I was ridiculous for needed a full 40 oz of water in the morning and that he shouldn’t be expected to fill up the Brita every time he wanted a glass of water.

It’s the little things that are adding up.

There have been other instances like if I left a few dishes in the sink, he washed his own and left mine. They have all added up to really bother me and when I brought it up again, he basically repeated the same thing. He also said that I shouldn’t even need that much water, that I could always fill it up wherever I was going, etc, etc. Basically: if you want to fill your water…that’s not my problem and you should be the one checking its full at night (which I always do, except he was using it in the middle of the night when I was asleep 😭😭😭)

It’s more about what it represents, you know?

I told him that if my partner isn’t willing to do something as simple as taking a few second to fill a jug so I can have enough water to fill my cup in the morning, that was incredibly selfish and not a life I was looking forward to. We’ve been together for almost 4 years and been through each other’s side for a lot. Our relationship isn’t abusive, there’s been no cheating or anything so now I’m wondering if I’m just blowing this out of proportion. To me, it’s more about the principle not the incident. Like if you loved someone, you should want to help them out in small ways like that??? But maybe I’m being unreasonable??? Idk help!! AITAH??

Let’s see what the comments filled up with:

You can fight fire with fire, of course.

This struck some as the same old story…

“Not the worst” isn’t the same as “good.”

Seems like another easy fix, logistically speaking, would just be to get another britta and you can each be responsible for your own.

That wouldn’t fix the attitude issue, though.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.