She Found It Hard To Believe That She Had A Seizure At Work Until She Saw The Security Camera Footage, But Then She Saw Something Even More Bizarre

Imagine being at work and everything seems normal, but then all at once the paramedics are there trying to take you to the hospital and you have no idea why. Would you go with them, or would you need answers?
In today’s story, one woman was in this situation, and she found what they were telling her hard to believe until she saw the security camera footage.
But that wasn’t the only thing she found bizarre about the situation.
Let’s read the whole story.
A customer waits for service despite an obvious medical emergency.
When I (29F) started at my current place of employment several years back, I worked the check out counter.
One particular morning, I had a grand mal seizure out of nowhere. I don’t remember the seizure itself or the state immediately after the seizure (called being “postictal”).
It’s like I was stocking the wall with cigarettes and then I blinked and paramedics were there trying to get me to go to the hospital with them. I distinctly remember telling them that they had the wrong person; I was fine.
It was hard to believe what had happened.
I was trying to ring up this woman for her newspaper and she didn’t seem to know what the big deal was either. It’s like everything was normal aside from everyone else telling me I needed help.
After a couple minutes, I agreed to go with them and I started to believe what they were telling me when I felt the lump on my head from my dead fall into metal shelving.
Fast forward to my release from the hospital…
She watched the security footage.
My new neurologist wanted to know if there was security footage so he could see what happened since I had no memory of it.
I was in the office with my boss watching the footage and I could not believe it.
While I was convulsing on the floor behind the counter, the woman with the newspaper had been standing there the entire time.
The seizure lasted 3 minutes.
She found the customer’s behavior bizarre.
In fairness to her, there isn’t anything you can do for a seizure other than protect someone’s head, turn them on their side and wait.
But to wait for service and act like everything is just fine? I still don’t have the words.
How could someone just carry on like nothing is wrong? My mind is blown to this day.
It is weird that the customer would just stand there like everything was normal.
