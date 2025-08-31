She Found Out Her Girlfriend’s Roommate Snooped And Looked Through Her Phone, And She Wants To Tell Her About It

Honesty is the best policy, right?

Right?!?!

Well, it usually is, but the woman you’re about to hear from is experiencing some inner turmoil because of a decision she’s trying to make.

Being honest in this case might hurt a friendship and a living situation, but is it the right thing to do?

Check out what she had to say!

WIBTA to tell my girlfriend her best friend went through her phone? “I (F21) have been dating my girlfriend (F22) for about a year now. Our relationship is the healthiest one I’ve ever been in and I am planning on sticking around for the long haul. However there is one issue in our relationship and that is her roommate (F21). Her roommate and her have been friends forever and have been there through some of the toughest times in each other’s lives. The roommate and I don’t know each other very well.

She’s not crazy about this woman…

I have no personal issues with said best friend, but I don’t really love the way she treats my girlfriend. I understand that there are two sides to a story, but my girlfriend never talks negatively of her besides the occasional “I wish she would do this.” I don’t want to get too specific, but essentially a lot of the responsibilities in the apartment fall on my girlfriend, also the roommate seems not the most self aware and bulldozes my girlfriend. Now this is not a one-way road. There’s mostly just been a vibe that the roommate doesn’t like me. But she’s also not really respected our relationship, not understanding why I’m suddenly very a priority in my girlfriend’s life.

This is a sticky situation.

This is obviously frustrating because I feel like I work hard to respect their friendship. I didn’t discuss it with my girlfriend because a.) was hoping I was making it up and b.) the one time it was brought up in passing my girlfriend assured me her roommate liked me. However recently I was talking with a mutual friend who confirmed that my girlfriend seems to be the only one unaware the roommate doesn’t like me. From what my friend said it seems like most of her issues revolve around her and my girlfriend’s relationship changing due to my girlfriend dating me. During this conversation with my friend, I noted said roommate seemed fixated on whether or not my girlfriend was talking about her.

Uh oh…

My friend admitted that a few months back, said roommate admitted to her that she found my girlfriend’s phone unlocked and searched through her messages (using the search bar on the top of messages) to see if my girlfriend was talking about her. Specifically, our messages. Apparently she was disappointed to not find anything, because, surprise surprise, my girlfriend and I don’t talk about her.

She’s going to talk to her girlfriend about the roommate.

Now, I am planning to talk to my girlfriend this weekend about her roommate in general now that I know for sure about said roommate. I don’t know how much she knows, but I want to see if there’s anything I can do on my end to help ease the burden on my girlfriend, because I have definitely seen that this has been effecting her to some extent whether she realizes it or not. However, my question is this WIBTA if I told her about the info I got about the best friend snooping? While I feel the whole situation is gross, I don’t want to ruin my girlfriend’s friendship and living situation. I trust the friend with my life and I know they wouldn’t lie about something like this, but I’m unsure if I would be in the wrong for revealing this.”

Is revealing the truth a bad thing or the right thing to do?

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

All she wants to do is tell her the truth…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.