She Got Famous For Making Videos About Homemade Erewhon Smoothie Recipes, But The High End Grocery Store Threatened Her With Legal Action

This TikToker got pretty popular telling people how to make smoothies at home that are just as good as the ones you can get from the Erewhon in California.

Unfortunately, Erewhon’s lawyers made her take down all her videos, so she did and then made this video explaining what happened.

Her fans are undoubtedly disappointed. Her video begins with her yelling and then saying, “Well, it finally happened. Let’s make a completely random smoothie recipe while I talk about it. A few of you have noticed that all of my videos have been taken down. I received a cease and desist around a month ago from Erewhon.”

She goes on to explain, “And despite our best efforts to come to a mutual agreement and understanding, I was met with ‘we don’t care, take everything down’.”

The video continues with her saying, “They are claiming defamation. They are claiming expose trade secrets. But the reality of the situation is they have “FU” money and I do not. So yeah, I’m obviously really sad about it.”

She wraps up the video by saying, “Stay tuned if you care. If you don’t, it was nice knowing you. That is why you have not been seeing recipe videos on this channel and why you will not hear me mention Erewhon’s name ever again.”

