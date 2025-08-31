She Got Into An Argument With Her Father, And He Told Her She Either Needs To Start Paying Rent Or Move Out

Man, this is quite an ultimatum to give someone who’s only 18-years-old…

But I guess that every family is different, huh?

The teenager who wrote this story currently faces a pretty big conundrum and it’s all coming down from her dad.

Has she done anything wrong?

Read her story below, and see what you think.

AITA for yelling at my father for making a bold statement about my antidepressants? “Yesterday at around 4:45pm I (18F) came home from a pretty long day of work followed with a very drawn-out psychiatrist appointment. I was understandably pretty burnt out since my boss had been giving me a hard time all day, and my psychiatrist would not stop asking me questions (which is her job , it just got to be a very long, emotionally exhausting discussion). I came home with my Prozac refill and I set it on the counter to use the restroom as I hadn’t yet that day. I spent a while in the restroom brushing out my hair and getting ready for bed. I was pretty spent, and my last task of the night before I got to go to bed was filling up my pill organizer. (For context, my father has been bugging me about moving out for quite some time even though I’ve only just graduated.)

Her father was interested in this…

When I went out into the living area to get my meds, I saw my father very deeply analyzing the label on my pill bottle. Upon asking him what he was doing, he proceeded to tell me that apparently the dose was, ‘too high for someone who could get up for work every day without a problem’ (which isn’t true). I told him that he didn’t know if I got up without a problem or not because he was usually gone by the time I had to get out of bed for work. The conversation escalated pretty quickly into yelling from there.

Here we go…

I told him that if he ever listened to me, he would understand that even on antidepressants, I still struggle to do basic tasks and get out of bed at times. And he told me that, ‘that kind of behavior is just from me not being productive enough’ (which is an incredibly low blow since I’ve had depression since middle school and have always struggled with productivity). It morphed into us throwing insults back and forth, and my mother stepped in, and told me I was ridiculous for yelling without reason. At that point, I had already given up and gone to my room. I assumed waking up this morning that the interaction would be forgotten about , but when I went out to make myself breakfast, my father was sitting on the couch just… starting at me. I asked him why he wasn’t at work, and he told me it was because we ‘needed to talk’.

He gave her an ultimatum.

He then proceeded to tell me that I, apparently, was too emotional being both mentally ill and a teenager to be living in my home any longer. He told me that I either had to start paying rent to live at home, or I had to move out by the end of the year. I am completely torn on my decision, and I’m beginning to genuinely question if I was being too sensitive by yelling at him yesterday. AITA? I feel like yelling might have taken it a step too far, since it could’ve just been a poorly articulated joke on his end. I come from a family of pretty sensitive people, myself included, so I definitely could’ve been overstepping it. I’m genuinely questioning whether or not I hurt his feelings since he is usually a pretty easygoing man, especially as my father, but I also feel as if asking me to move out over this is a bit drastic?”

Who overreacted here?

Folks on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

She’s stuck in a pretty bad situation for now…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.