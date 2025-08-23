August 23, 2025 at 8:47 am

She Had A Student Ask For An Extension On A Paper, But The Method Was The Weirdest She’d Encountered So Far

by Ben Auxier

Morgan Hunter at her computer

TikTok/moproblems0

I’m not a fan of generative AI. It’s wasteful, generic, and fundamentally built on widespread plagiarism.

That said, at least for the moment, it can pop up in ways that feel cute and surprising.

Like in this video from college instructor and TikTok user @moproblems0:

Morgan Hunter at her computer

TikTok/moproblems0

“I swear,” reads the caption, “kids these days will do ANYTHING except write their actual essays.”

Morgan Hunter at her computer

TikTok/moproblems0

The camera turns to a screen with an email request for an extension, accompanied by a clearly AI song that goes:

“Dear Professor Morgan,
I hope you’re having a wonderful day,
I have a favor to ask,
My laptop just crashed,
And I didn’t hit save”

Morgan Hunter at her computer

TikTok/moproblems0

“Oh please can I have an extension,
Oh I forgot to mention,
Something not great,
My dog ate my router,
And I don’t have power,
Just a few more hours and I’ll turn it in”

Morgan Hunter at her computer

TikTok/moproblems0

“Can I have an extension?”

@moproblems0

Well… should he get an extension? 🤔 #college #finalsweek #teacherproblems (yes he gave me permission to post)

♬ original sound – Morgan Hunter

Maybe just a little more work is warranted?

Screenshot 1 f96671 She Had A Student Ask For An Extension On A Paper, But The Method Was The Weirdest Shed Encountered So Far

Not that it actually took much effort.

Screenshot 2 605029 She Had A Student Ask For An Extension On A Paper, But The Method Was The Weirdest Shed Encountered So Far

You could make your own just as quickly.

Screenshot 3 30edd7 She Had A Student Ask For An Extension On A Paper, But The Method Was The Weirdest Shed Encountered So Far

Is it a grift?

Screenshot 4 65d3e3 She Had A Student Ask For An Extension On A Paper, But The Method Was The Weirdest Shed Encountered So Far

Speaking of which…

Screenshot 5 6a0f19 She Had A Student Ask For An Extension On A Paper, But The Method Was The Weirdest Shed Encountered So Far

And if you were on the fence, yes, this is definitely AI.

The technology has improved tremendously, but there’s still a slightly robotic quality to the voice that always gives the game away.

The lyrics seem like they were probably written by a human, so, points there I suppose.

