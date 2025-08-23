She Had A Student Ask For An Extension On A Paper, But The Method Was The Weirdest She’d Encountered So Far

I’m not a fan of generative AI. It’s wasteful, generic, and fundamentally built on widespread plagiarism.

That said, at least for the moment, it can pop up in ways that feel cute and surprising.

Like in this video from college instructor and TikTok user @moproblems0:

“I swear,” reads the caption, “kids these days will do ANYTHING except write their actual essays.”

The camera turns to a screen with an email request for an extension, accompanied by a clearly AI song that goes:

“Dear Professor Morgan,

I hope you’re having a wonderful day,

I have a favor to ask,

My laptop just crashed,

And I didn’t hit save”

“Oh please can I have an extension,

Oh I forgot to mention,

Something not great,

My dog ate my router,

And I don’t have power,

Just a few more hours and I’ll turn it in”

“Can I have an extension?”

Maybe just a little more work is warranted?

Not that it actually took much effort.

You could make your own just as quickly.

Is it a grift?

Speaking of which…

And if you were on the fence, yes, this is definitely AI.

The technology has improved tremendously, but there’s still a slightly robotic quality to the voice that always gives the game away.

The lyrics seem like they were probably written by a human, so, points there I suppose.

