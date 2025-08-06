She Has To Go To The Bathroom At Work Pretty Often, But Her Coworkers Are Pretty Convinced That’s Not Normal

Today we’re talking about the bathroom. Specifically going to the bathroom at work.

But more than that, we’re talking about a woman being talked about by her coworkers.

Let us begin.

AITA for using the bathroom at work? So I (25F) work as a temp at my city’s parking authority office, selling parking permits to people. Not really relevant but I thought people might be curious. I also have IBS, which is actually relevant. So TMI warning, I guess, but everybody poops.

She uses the bathroom a lot.

So I have to use the bathroom a couple of times a day, and yes, it’s number 2. I come into work a half an hour early just so I can guarantee I get fifteen minutes before I’m on the clock. I then spend half of my lunch break, which is only thirty minutes, in the bathroom, and usually go again about two hours before clocking in. Now, mind you, only two of these bathroom breaks are on the clock.

This is just a necessary part of life.

I can’t afford to be precious about where I use the bathroom. If I were the kind of person who could only use my own bathroom at home, I would also be pooping myself in public a lot (SPOILERS: I DO NOT POOP MYSELF IN PUBLIC).

But now she’s getting called out for it.

Well, the other day a coworker of mine noticed how often I use the bathroom, and how long I spend in there, and put two and two together that I’m going number two. Not that it’s anyone’s business, but she came up to me and told me it was gross to be pooping at work. This isn’t about taking too long, or using one of a limited number of stalls. There’s five individual bathrooms (one designated for men, one designated for women, three gender neutral) and usually no more than two at a time are occupied. So my using the bathroom barely affects anyone else except for the five to fifteen minutes total I spend in the bathroom during the work day.

It’s not like she’s the only person taking breaks.

I also have coworkers who spend an extra twenty minutes on their lunch breaks and take frequent smoke breaks throughout the day, but because I happen to be performing a natural bodily function, I’m the gross one.

I fully discounted this lady until she mentioned it to two other coworkers who were both equally judgy. I felt relatively comfortable in the stance that it’s normal to poop in bathrooms but now it’s three to one and I feel like I’m going crazy. I don’t know if it’s a generational thing (everyone else is at least 40? Does that matter at all?) but I need to know: whether or not you personally feel comfortable pooping in public restrooms, does it make me a nasty freak because I do?

When she’s gotta go she’s gotta go, right?

The comments on Reddit were flush with opinions:

Time to go to HR.

This is gross, but not the poop part.

Who would think this was appropriate?

Also like – this is the function of bathrooms?

It’s a more urgent matter for some folks.

