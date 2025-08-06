She Lent Her Struggling Sister Nearly $10,000, So When Her Sister Turned Around And Bought A PS5 Instead Of Paying Her Back, It Felt Like A Slap In The Face

It’s one thing to support a loved one clearly in need, but it’s another to start feeling like the bank.

WIBTA if I told my sister if she can afford a PS5, she can start paying me back? I (25F) live at home with my parents, while Mary (30F) lives alone in the same city. Mary, for various reasons, finds herself financially struggling often.

She’s supported by government benefits and occasional payments from me, Mum, and Dad. It’s mostly me, because both my parents have said several times that they’re fed up with her requesting money, and at this point Mary feels too guilty to ask them most of the time. There have been multiple occasions in the past few months where she’s called telling me she doesn’t have enough money to get transport to work or to feed herself for the week, and I’m the only person she can call on.

While she occasionally makes smaller attempts to repay some money, it inevitably ends in her having to ask for it back—and more—within a month.

Calculating transactions across five years, I’ve trickled out £7k to her. Not the most, but given that that money spans through the pandemic and my being in university or unemployed, it was certainly money that was missed. I don’t bring it up to Mary often because I can see that it upsets her, but about twice a year I’ll mention that I hope this loaning chain stops soon.

She’s recently gotten a full-time job, which has reduced but not stopped the requests. Today, she called me on my lunch break, obviously very excited. She announced that she’d bought a PS5 through a pay-monthly plan. Any gamer knows that this console has been hard to get at a decent price thanks to supply chain issues and scalpers, so she jumped at the chance to buy a (non-digital) console and a game for it—a purchase that’s easily over £500. She noted that I didn’t sound as excited as her.

I gently explained that I’m happy she got something she was after for so long and excused myself a few minutes later. Human beings deserve enrichment, and I don’t believe a struggling person deserves to go without luxuries. And yet, from the moment she told me the news, I found myself thinking that I’m not seeing any of my money back any time soon, so I dropped the call before I said anything regretful.

She already has (my old, given to her on request after hers broke) PS4 and access to my Steam library, but is set to replace it with a console with games that run for £50 apiece new. I’m planning to start a discussion later in the month about the outstanding balance she keeps claiming she’ll pay back, but it could very easily be seen as an attack on her for spending her paycheck enjoying herself. WIBTA for doing this?

What did Reddit think?

