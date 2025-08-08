She Named Her Second Daughter After Her Grandmother, But Someone Else In The Family Had Already “Claimed” That Name

People sure can get touchy about baby names.

I mean, I get it, it’s a big decision, but at the end of the day, there’s only so many conventional names out there, so your kid is either gonna share a name with others or risk ridicule at having a unique name.

But what happens when multiple people in the same family want to give their kids the same name?

That’s what’s happening in this story. Let’s read all about it.

AITA for naming my baby after my grandmother? I had my second daughter a few weeks ago and named her Gabriella. My cousin’s daughter, who is 1 year older, is also named Gabriella. For context, this is my grandmother’s name (unrelated to my cousin) so last year when abuela heard about my cousin’s Gabriella, she was so delighted to have a baby with her name Seeing this, we thought my abuela would be even happier if her great granddaughter was named after her.

But now there are murmurs in the family.

Now, at the most recent family dinner I overheard a couple family members talking about how it was weird that I named my daughter Gabriella, because my cousin’s daughter is already named that. As far as I know it’s just a name that they like and bears no special significance/family name. I also saw my cousin and she was acting a bit weird/cold towards me. Since we have a big Latino family all in the same city (9 babies/toddlers in total) we all see each other quite a bit at holidays, birthdays, etc. I wonder if they’re upset that it’ll be awkward with the same name.

She lays out her case:

I feel like 1) no one should have a “claim” to a name and 2) if anything, my abuela had the name first on my side of the family, so “Gabriella” has much more meaning to us. Another relative also suggested using nicknames to differentiate them, but my grandmother goes by “Gabby” so that’s what we would want to use too; however, my cousin already calls her baby Gabby. AITA for naming my baby after my abuela?

Having two kids with the same name in the same family shouldn’t be a big deal.

Check out what the comments had to say on Reddit:

I wouldn’t say it’s worth everyone STAYING mad about, but I do get why they find it upsetting.

