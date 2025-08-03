Woman Needs A C-Section During A High Risk Pregnancy, But Her Husband Would Like To Schedule It Around His Office Hours

I’ll be honest, I’ve had problems in the past not being assertive and letting employers know when I need time off.

But the way the guy acts in this story just absolutely takes the cake.

Imagine not wanting to take time off to be with your wife during her scheduled c-section.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for telling my husband I’m not scheduling my C-section around what’s convenient for his work? I (28F) am currently 37 weeks pregnant. I had an ultrasound today and found that baby is breech, so I will be needing a csection. My Dr told me he usually does his scheduled c-sections on Tuesday or Friday, which would make the first eligible day that I’m able to schedule Friday, June 20th. My husband (30M) said he would rather I wait until Tuesday, June 24th, because it would be easier for his work schedule. He works 3 12-hour shifts Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Shockingly, she wasn’t cool with this.

I told him I would rather do it ASAP on the 20th, and here’s why. I have severe gestational diabetes that i have been battling for 4 months with mixed success, which makes me a high-risk pregnancy. That and if you’ve ever been 9 months pregnant, you know it is quite miserable. I’m ready for this to be over with.

We’re talking about a literal medical emergency vs…not that.

When he said he’d rather me do it on Tuesday because it’s more convenient for his work schedule, I was like, excuse me. What? He then proceeded to explain that HR at his work is only in the office one day a week, and it’s not on days when he works. I said, “You can’t leave them a voicemail or send them an email?” Nope. I told him he needs to get something figured out because we’re kind of getting down to the wire.

She doesn’t want to hear excuses.

Then he starts arguing back about not being able to take the time off. To which I told him that if his job fires him for taking time off to be with his wife who is having a csection that’s not a place worth working for and he should find another job that won’t treat him like that. I also told him he needs to stop making excuses for everything and take some responsibility and just do it because that’s a huge problem he has. He can give a million excuses why he can’t do something, and when it comes to something as important as this, it’s incredibly frustrating to hear excuses.

Now he’s pouting.

He hasn’t talked to me since the argument, and as soon as we got home, he shut himself in the bedroom. I feel like the easy solution to the problem is to go into the office on the day HR is there and get it all squared away rather than just banking on the timing of this baby being convenient for him. I mean, we’re scheduling a csection, but there’s nothing to say that I won’t go into labor on my own before then. What is he gonna do if I go into labor this Saturday while he’s at work? So AITAH because I feel like this is one decision that should be at my discretion and what’s convenient for me, you know since I’m the one that’s gonna get cut open?

Surely he can take a day off work.

